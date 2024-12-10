Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Blasted for 'Breaking Royal Protocol' By Sharing Health Updates on Kate and King Charles After Meeting 'handsome' Prince William: 'Queen Elizabeth Would be Turning in Her Grave'

trump blasted for breaking toyal protocol
Source: MEGA

Domald Trump was blasted for 'breaking royal protocol' by sharing health updates on Kate and King Charles after meeting 'handsome' Prince William.

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump has got Buckingham Palace courtiers in a flap by driving a coach and horses through royal protocol and blabbing about the cancer fights of King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Trump has been blasted by the tight-lipped flunkeys for giving an update on the pair's health after a private meeting with Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A palace official told us: "The palace media team has been left stunned by Trump. The press offices for the royal family have only released a handful of carefully worded health updates on King Charles and Kate following their cancer diagnoses earlier this year.

"Basically all Prince William has said publicly is that his wife and father are 'doing well'. Now the elaborate effort to maintain the royals’ privacy may have been compromised by Trump, one of the world’s biggest gossips. The Queen would be spinning in her grave at his unsanctioned and injudicious words.

trump blasted for breaking toyal protocol
Source: MEGA

President Trump spilled the beans during a trip to Paris with dignitaries and world leaders.

"While Kate revealed in a handful of heavily produced social-media posts that she has completed preventative chemotherapy, the public still does not know what type of cancer she has. The palace has not disclosed what cancer Charles has or what treatments he’s undergoing. Both of the senior royals have mostly returned to regular duties which is an indication of them continuing to respond well to their treatment plans."

The two were in France for the re-opening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral, and they later met one-on-one at the U.K. ambassador’s residence.

Speaking about their exchange, which took in the Salon Jaune room, Trump said: "I had a great talk with the prince. And I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well.

trump blasted for breaking toyal protocol
Source: MEGA

Middleton revealed on social media posts she had completed preventative chemotherapy.

"And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad.

"We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."

Prince William, who’s been sporting a beard, the past few months, also received compliments from Trump.

"He’s a good-looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night," he said, adding, "Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that."

trump blasted for breaking toyal protocol
Source: MEGA

Prince William, who's been sporting a beard for the past few months, also received compliments from Trump.

While in Paris, Trump and William also separately met with world leaders at Notre Dame, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kate last appeared publicly last Friday to host her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, while King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Emir of Qatar for a state visit last week.

William was seen shaking hands and speaking with first lady Jill Biden, who represented the United States at the ceremony in place of President Biden.

Back in February, Charles was diagnosed with cancer after he underwent a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate in January.

trump blasted for breaking toyal protocol
Source: MEGA

Prince William was seen shaking hands and speaking with First Lady Biden.

In March, Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis after fans questioned her whereabouts for months.

In September, she announced that she had successfully completed her cancer treatment.

