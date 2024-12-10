EXCLUSIVE: Trump Blasted for 'Breaking Royal Protocol' By Sharing Health Updates on Kate and King Charles After Meeting 'handsome' Prince William: 'Queen Elizabeth Would be Turning in Her Grave'

President-elect Donald Trump has got Buckingham Palace courtiers in a flap by driving a coach and horses through royal protocol and blabbing about the cancer fights of King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Trump has been blasted by the tight-lipped flunkeys for giving an update on the pair's health after a private meeting with Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A palace official told us: "The palace media team has been left stunned by Trump. The press offices for the royal family have only released a handful of carefully worded health updates on King Charles and Kate following their cancer diagnoses earlier this year.

"Basically all Prince William has said publicly is that his wife and father are 'doing well'. Now the elaborate effort to maintain the royals’ privacy may have been compromised by Trump, one of the world’s biggest gossips. The Queen would be spinning in her grave at his unsanctioned and injudicious words.