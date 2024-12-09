Princess Diana Secret Behind Trump's Meeting With Prince William Revealed — How Prez 'Pursued Her Romantically' but She 'Saw Him as a Stalker'
Donald Trump romantically pursued "perfect trophy wife" Princess Diana even though she saw him as a sickening "stalker", it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the President-elect, 78, who enjoyed a meeting with her son Prince William, 42, last weekend, ranked the royal as No3 on his 'Hottest Women List' – just behind his ex-wife Ivana and current spouse Melania.
Trump and Di first met in 1995 at a charity dinner in New York in which the princess wore diamond and pearl-drop earrings and a velvet gown "that was alluringly low-cut."
He offered her a "complimentary membership at Mar-a-Lago," which she declined, according to claims in the book All the President's Women.
A year later, following Diana’s divorce from King Charles, Trump reportedly sent her "a huge basket of flowers" for her 35th birthday, reportedly attaching a message expressing his sympathy over the split and suggesting they get together.
The shocking claims in the book have resurfaced after Trump's Paris meeting with William.
But the property mogul's attempt to woo the royal fell flat according to her close friend and British TV personality Selena Scott, who revealed Trump "gave her the creeps" and bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets, each worth "thousands of pounds.”
She added: "Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultra trophy wife.
"It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her."
- Karen McDougal Tells All on Trump: Ex-Playmate Insists She 'Was in Love With Him', He Said He Loved Her — Before She Ended Their 10-month Affair … for Bruce Willis
- Secrets of Donald and Melania Trump's 20-Year Relationship — From Kit Kat Club First Meeting to Split... and Infamously Seedy Stormy Daniel's Affair Allegations
- Trump 'Appeared With Topless Young Women in Hoard of Snaps Held by Jeffrey Epstein' – and Pair 'Hatched Seedy Princess Diana Sex Bet'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Three years after Di's tragic death in 1997, Trump made a tasteless joke to Howard Stern about how he would have "nailed" the divorced royal – but only after making her take a sexual diseases test.
Trump's lust for Diana comes as he met her son William in Paris last Saturday.
The pair had a private conversation after the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in the French capital, in which Trump asked about his father among Charles and wife Kate Middleton's respective cancer battles.
Speaking about their exchange, which took place at the residence of the British ambassador in the Salon Jaune room, Trump said: "I had a great talk with the prince. And I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well.
"And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad.
"We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."
Kate last appeared publicly last Friday to host her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, while King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Emir of Qatar for a state visit last week.
Trump then complimented William, adding: "He's a good looking guy. He looked really, very handsome (on Saturday). Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that."
At the meeting, the pair shook hands, before Trump turned to reporters and said: "Wow, what a nice group".
Turning back and gesturing at William, he said: "Good man, this one" and later added: "He's doing a fantastic job."
William asked the president-elect if he had warmed up after the event and Trump replied that had, adding: "It was a beautiful ceremony."
During their 40-minute meeting, the pair discussed a range of global issues but focused on the importance of the relationship between the UK and the U.S., with the President-elect sharing fond memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Kensington Palace said.
William last met Trump in 2019 when the then-president made a state visit to the UK.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.