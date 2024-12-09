Princess Diana Secret Behind Trump's Meeting With Prince William Revealed — How Prez 'Pursued Her Romantically' but She 'Saw Him as a Stalker'

Trump and Di first met in 1995 at a charity dinner in New York in which the princess wore diamond and pearl-drop earrings and a velvet gown "that was alluringly low-cut."

He offered her a "complimentary membership at Mar-a-Lago," which she declined, according to claims in the book All the President's Women.

A year later, following Diana’s divorce from King Charles, Trump reportedly sent her "a huge basket of flowers" for her 35th birthday, reportedly attaching a message expressing his sympathy over the split and suggesting they get together.

The shocking claims in the book have resurfaced after Trump's Paris meeting with William.