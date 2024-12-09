Housewives Face Horror: Brandi Glanville Blames 'Parasite' Jumping 'Around Her Face' For Dramatic Change in Appearance
Brandi Glanville has spent most of 2024 in and out of the hospital, and her shocking new face is causing major concerns.
The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she may have a rogue parasite "jumping around" her face, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Glanville, 52, shocked fans when she shared a new selfie on X showing off her swollen and distorted face.
The reality star looked to have puffy cheeks and thick lips, along with added wrinkles and droopy eyes. It was a stark difference from her usually unblemished look.
Addressing the dramatic change online, Glanville tweeted that she's just as confused as everyone else: "What happened? I wish I knew."
The Bravo alumna confessed that she has been in and out of the hospital for more than a year, and claimed to have spent nearly all of her money trying to figure out what is wrong.
She added that her doctors have an unusual diagnosis: "Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema."
But Glanville, who was famously fired from her former network, seemed to place the blame on them: "I personally say it's Bravo."
Fans online, however, have different theories, with many pointing to rumored years of cosmetic makeovers.
One person on Instagram said: "Too Much Filler, bad choices Etc … Will do this after awhile."
Another echoed: "She has used every Filler and Botox imaginable. Now it is just migrating all over her face. Good example of why not to fool with Mother Nature."
While a third slammed: "Looks like karma caught up to her."
Others shared their sympathies and wished her well, while some couldn't even believe that was really her.
This isn't the first time Glanville alluded to Bravo causing her disfigurement. In July, she posted a similar selfie, again seemingly attacking her former home.
She tweeted: "This is why I'm miserable and depressed...Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people. Thank you Bravo. I couldn't even work if I wanted to at this point."
Glanville previously said that she has been in pain since October 2023. That was when she had to be rushed to the hospital after her face, eyes and lips blew up and she collapsed.
Sources connected to the show, however, have blamed Glanville for her own career downfall. One insider previously told RadarOnline.com the star was given every opportunity to succeed at the network, which she threw away each time.
As this outlet reported, Glanville came out swinging with sexual harassment allegations against Andy Cohen, as well as accusations that NBC and Bravo failed to defend her after the Caroline Manzo incident during Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 and allegedly dangled a promising career over her head if she settled the lawsuit Real Housewives of Miami alum Joanna Krupa filed against her.
The insider also claimed the controversial reality star "had plenty of opportunities" at the network, citing her two seasons on UGT, her appearance on Traitors, and her several-season stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"She self-sabotaged herself every time," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "No one is responsible for her downfall more than Brandi."
