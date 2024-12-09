Housewives Face Horror: Brandi Glanville Blames 'Parasite' Jumping 'Around Her Face' For Dramatic Change in Appearance

Addressing the dramatic change online, Glanville tweeted that she's just as confused as everyone else: "What happened? I wish I knew."

The Bravo alumna confessed that she has been in and out of the hospital for more than a year, and claimed to have spent nearly all of her money trying to figure out what is wrong.

She added that her doctors have an unusual diagnosis: "Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema."

But Glanville, who was famously fired from her former network, seemed to place the blame on them: "I personally say it's Bravo."