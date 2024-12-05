Joe Biden Battling Trump to the End: Outgoing Prez 'Considering Preemptive Pardons' for Group of Powerful 'Targets' on The Don's 'Revenge Hit-List'
Joe Biden is aiming to become a massive roadblock for Donald Trump's revenge plans.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the outgoing President's senior aides are deciding on whether to issue preemptive pardons to a group of current and former public officials who could be targeted with Trump’s White House return.
This comes as Biden's people are said to be incredibly concerned about a range of current and former officials who may face indictments, especially after Trump nominated Kash Patel to lead the FBI.
Patel has been very public about going after Trump’s critics.
Biden's team have discussed not only pardoning those currently in office, but also former officials who’ve angered the controversial politician.
Possible pardons include members of Congress’ January 6 Committee as Sen.-elect Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
Trump once said Cheney “should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee”.
Biden’s aides may also offer a pardon to Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who received plenty of backlash from the right for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Biden ally Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Penn.), begged the 82-year-old to offer blanket pardons.
He said in a statement: “This is no hypothetical threat. The time for cautious restraint is over. We must act with urgency to push back against these threats and prevent Trump from abusing his power.”
However, not every Democrat is on board with possible pardons, including Schiff himself.
He said: "I would urge the president not to do that. I think it would seem defensive and unnecessary.”
Biden's aides are also concerned with what possible pardons may lead to, including even the threat of retaliation. This could force those individuals pardoned to have to hire pricey lawyers to defend themselves in any potential investigation.
This comes after Biden pardoned his own son, Hunter, claiming the 54-year-old was "unfairly prosecuted" after he was convicted of three firearm charges.
In a statement released by the White House, Biden said: "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter.
"From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."
He continued: "For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded. Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further.
"I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."
In June, Biden stated he would not pardon Hunter, and Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre doubled-down on November 8, saying: "We've been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no."
Hunter was set to be sentenced on December for his conviction on federal gun charges, and was going to be sentenced in a separate criminal case on December 16, after pleading guilty in September to federal tax evasion charges.
Following the pardon, Trump supporters are begging him to pardon those jailed for the riot at the US Capitol on January 6. 2021.
