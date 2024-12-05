EXCLUSIVE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Rip Into 'Boring' Pop Culture Spinoff Show Hosted By Colin Jost — After Accusing ‘SNL’ Star of ‘Trying to Steal Ken Jennings’ Job’

The first three episodes dropped early this week on Prime, and were almost instantly eviscerated by viewers.

In a Reddit discussion room, one person blasted: "Pop Culture Jeopardy! is already off to a bad start."

Another person echoed: "I was kind of meh about it overall, by the third episode I just felt kind of bored with the whole thing."

Still a third tried to look on the bright side: "Nowhere to go but up."

While over on X, one person objected: "The new Pop Culture Jeopardy is missing... something. And I don't like that they do it in teams. I'm disappointed." To which someone else replied: "Teams? Might as well be Family Feud then."