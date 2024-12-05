EXCLUSIVE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Rip Into 'Boring' Pop Culture Spinoff Show Hosted By Colin Jost — After Accusing ‘SNL’ Star of ‘Trying to Steal Ken Jennings’ Job’
The just-debuted Pop Culture Jeopardy! is already in danger of fizzling.
The new gameshow, which premiered Wednesday on Amazon Prime, is being slammed by fans online, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Pop Culture Jeopardy! tweaks its predecessor's format by sticking with clues that focus on the world of sports, entertainment, and viral videos. Contestants are also grouped into teams of three, competing against two other teams of three, for a total of nine players each episode.
"Daily Doubles" have been joined by new "Triple Plays," in which each team member takes turns answering part of a question. If any are wrong, the competing teams have a chance to "steal" the points.
The first three episodes dropped early this week on Prime, and were almost instantly eviscerated by viewers.
In a Reddit discussion room, one person blasted: "Pop Culture Jeopardy! is already off to a bad start."
Another person echoed: "I was kind of meh about it overall, by the third episode I just felt kind of bored with the whole thing."
Still a third tried to look on the bright side: "Nowhere to go but up."
While over on X, one person objected: "The new Pop Culture Jeopardy is missing... something. And I don't like that they do it in teams. I'm disappointed." To which someone else replied: "Teams? Might as well be Family Feud then."
- Ryan Seacrest 'Over the Moon His 'Wheel of Fortune Smash' Has 'Left Struggling Jeopardy Host Ken Jennings In a Spin'
- Jeopardy Crisis Goes Nuclear! 'Raging' Ken Jennings 'Told to Shut Up' About Being Passed Over For Colin Jost As Host of Game Show Spin-Off
- Ken Jennings ‘Panicking’ Over Ryan Seacrest Entering Game Show Arena
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The contest got off to an immediately rocky start, when one of the first clues caused controversy.
In the second episode, a clue under the category "It's All Relative" read: "Elizabeth Banks, Emily Mortimer, & Zooey Deschanel play the sister to Paul Rudd, the title character of this familial film."
A player named Rob buzzed in with the response: "What is My Idiot Brother?" Rob was declared incorrect, as host Colin Jost revealed the correct question they were looking for was What is Our Idiot Brother.
However, during the following commercial break, Rob, an entertainment writer, corrected the judges, explaining that the film was originally titled My Idiot Brother when it first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.
As Jost explained: "In the previous round, Rob answered My Idiot Brother, which we did not accept as correct, but Jordan (another contestant) correctly pointed out that the original title at Sundance was My Idiot Brother, not Our Idiot Brother."
Again, posters on Reddit ripped the show, with one person lamenting: "They're a little liberal with some of the decisions in this show. My Idiot Brother instead of Our Idiot Brother was a stretch, given that was only the title in festivals."
Another person added: "Well, I can safely say that Pop Culture Jeopardy! is the worst iteration of the show since the 1978 version."
Within the same chain, one person who claimed to be a contestant on the show revealed: "Fun fact: This required a deliberation during the break and even phoning the festival in question before it was ruled in their favor. The team knew they would get the points (since they were at the festival and none of us were), we were still kind of shocked anyway lol."
One bright spot for Pop Culture Jeopardy! seems to be the show's host, Jost, who many online raved about - with some even calling for him to be bumped up to the big leagues.
One person shared online: "I feel like Colin was very polished for a newbie, and definitely funnier than Ken."
New episodes of Pop Culture Jeopardy! will be added to Amazon Prime weekly.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.