EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Kirstie Alley's Most Heartbreaking Secret Revealed on 2nd Anniversary of 'Cheers' Star's Death — Her Forbidden Love For TWO Hollywood Heartthrobs
Kirstie Alley was tormented by a secret forbidden love for two Hollywood heartthrobs right up until her 2022 death.
On the second anniversary of her passing, RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking truth behind the Cheers legend's undying love for married Patrick Swayze and her lifelong obsession with John Travolta – the man she called the "love of her life" until her final breath.
Although Alley and both men were married at various points, insiders believe she would have pursued relationships with Swayze and Travolta if "things had worked out differently".
The Toothless star, who died of colon cancer at age 71 in December 2022, was married to her high school sweetheart Bob Alley from 1970-1977 and to Parker Stevenson from 1983 until 1997.
Swayze was married to Lisa Niemi from 1975 until his death in 2009, while Travolta was married to Kelly Preston from 1991 until her passing in 2020.
On her feelings for the Dirty Dancing star, sources said Alley once described him as the "one who got away".
They explained: "Kirstie says her love for Patrick began on the set of the 1985 TV miniseries North and South. She thought he was the most handsome, sexy, kind person she'd ever met, and each day on the set, she began to fall more and more in love."
At the time, however, they were both married to different people.
According to one insider, Alley and the Ghost star shared a "deep emotional affair" and confessed their feelings to one another, but never cheated on their spouses.
The source added: "Patrick and Kirstie played lovers on the series. You can see the chemistry. At least once a year Kirstie watches the series and reminisces about the time she spent with him.
"She says she cried for months after his death. She and his wife, Lisa, eventually became friends."
Even years after Swayze's death, the insider claimed Alley "wondered what would have happened if she and Patrick had not been married to other people".
Along with her feelings for Swayze, Alley took her undeniable love for Travolta to the grave.
In her final hours, sources said the It Takes Two actress spoke of her deep love for the Grease star – a connection that sparked when they starred together in the 1989 hit Look Who's Talking.
A friend said: "There was such a spark between them - Kirstie loved John with all her heart and she knew John loved her, too."
At the time, the brunette beauty was married to her second hubby, Stevenson, but "fell in love with John, and never stopped regretting she didn't throw caution to the wind and run away with him".
They added how Alley "went to the grave still deeply in love with John".
Alley went on to have kids, William and Lillie, before she and Stevenson divorced in 1997.
Before her death, Alley confessed she stopped short of going to bed with fellow Church of Scientology member Travolta, saying: "It was the hardest decision I ever made because I was madly in love with him.
"He was the greatest love of my life."
Alley continued to flirt with the Hollywood hunk even after he married Preston in 1991. At one point, a friend said a "jealous Kelly" told Alley to "back off", which she did.
In 2020, Alley left Los Angeles to settle in Clearwater, Florida – near Travolta's home. She comforted him after his wife passed away from breast cancer one year later.
The source said: "She secretly hoped she and John might end up spending their golden years together.
"I don't think Kirstie was ever going to give up. I know she went to her grave carrying a torch for John."
Apparently, the feeling was mutual.
After learning Alley died, Travolta declared: "I love you, Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."
