CNN Star Kaitlan Collins 'in Deep Conversation' With Trump Deputy AG Pick Todd Blanche During Lunch Date as 'Cozy Catch-Up Could Infuriate Don'

Collins and Trump's lawyer had a meeting that could send Trump raging.

By:

Dec. 5 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kaitlan Collins has been spotted having a "deep conversation" with Donald Trump's Deputy AG Pick, Todd Blanche, during a midday meet-up.

The CNN star sat across the table from the lawyer during their outing, an interaction which may leave the President-elect fuming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In photos posted on the unwoke.thoughts Instagram account, Collins could be seen wearing a yellow top, black pants, and a pair of sunglasses, while Blanche went the button-up shirt and slacks route.

While the focus of the meeting is unclear, it is possible the duo discussed Blanche serving as an informant for the TV star, an insider revealed.

The source told OK!: "Trump hates anyone in his inner circle being a leak. It’s quite obvious from these pictures that Kaitlin and Todd aren’t talking about the plans for Christmas.

"This cozy catch-up could infuriate Trump."

The insider added: "[Blance's] been caught red-handed being a source to one of CNN’s biggest stars. You don’t look deep in conversation if you’re just catching up and talking about the weather.

"Todd is an informant on Trump World for Kaitlin — but they’ve been done over by an eagle-eyed onlooker. Next time Kaitlin gets a scoop on the inner workings of the president-elect’s transition, you’d have to finger Todd as the likely culprit."

Collins and Blanche have participated in interviews together in the past, including just after Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in his New York hush money trial.

Last month, Trump nominated Blanche, who is also the 78-year-old's lawyer, as deputy attorney general. If confirmed, this would make Blanche the second-highest ranking official in the Justice Department.

Trump said at the time: "Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long.

"Todd prosecuted gangs and other federal crimes as a Chief in the Southern District of New York United States Attorney’s Office, clerked for two Federal Judges, and graduated with Honors from law school, while working full time at the SDNY."

Trump's recent cabinet picks have ruffled plenty of feathers as they have all come with controversy. He selected Matt Gaetz as U.S. Attorney General and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

Gaetz would soon withdraw his name from consideration, saying his confirmation in the nomination process "was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/[JD] Vance Transition". As for Hegseth, an insider claimed as many as six GOP senators are not on board with him in the position.

Hegseth, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017, although he was never charged and instead reached a settlement with the woman.

He has denied he has mistreated women, and claims his encounter with the woman who accused him of sexual assault was consensual.

Trump is now considering Florida governor Ron DeSantis as his new Secretary of Defense pick amid all the backlash.

