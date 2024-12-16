Your tip
Exclusive: Terrifying New Sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects Leave Residents in Fear as U.S. Government Refuses to Reveal 'Where They Came From'

Photo of Drone in Air
Source: @BUCKY13/TIKTOK

Strange flying objects have been spotted in the sky.

Dec. 16 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Scary new sightings of unidentified flying objects all around the east coast have residents worried for their safety.

RadarOnline.com has exclusive new photos and video of the suspected drones in the skies that have been terrorizing the public.

drones
Source: NUFORC

The drones are said to hover over homes.

For weeks, people who live in New Jersey have reported hundreds of flashing red and green lights in the nighttime sky. Similar sighting have been reported in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New York and even as far away as California.

Officials at the National UFO Reporting Center in Washington have been tracking and cataloguing the sightings. They tell RadarOnline.com the number of new cases has doubled the number of reports they typically receive.

According to their findings, many of the drones can be as large as cars and SUVs, and are fast enough to outrun police attempts to trail them.

The flying menaces have reportedly wreaked havoc on car locks and cell phones, and often can hover in the air for hours.

On Sunday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed the drones in the sky, and said the federal government has "deployed additional resources, personnel, technology" to help track down the source of the machines.

Appearing on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Mayorkas admitted: "Some of those drone sightings are, in fact, drones. Some are manned aircraft that are commonly mistaken for drones and we do see duplicative reporting, but there's no question that drones are being sighted."

drones
Source: NUFORC

Hundreds of runaway drones have been spotted.

One homeowner said they saw one of the crafts invade their backyard.

"I saw many drones or crafts with white lights that flashed red and green as well. These were large - car sized. They seemed to mess with my phone’s ability to record as they passed by," they claimed.

They added: "After seeing drones all around my house, some very close, some high in the sky, a giant very bright spotlight appeared over my backyard. There was no noise from it, it just hovered higher above the trees for about 40min, then it slowly drifted forwards a bit and eventually kept rising higher until I could no longer see it."

abc news settles trump defamation lawsuit
Source: MEGA

President-elect Donald Trump said the U.S. government know where they are coming from.

On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump weighed in on the sightings, saying government agencies know more than they are sharing.

Speaking to reporters, Trump revealed: "The government knows what is happening. Our military knows where they took off from."

Trump added that it would be simple for the U.S. to take action, yet for some reason, lawmakers are purposely keeping people in the dark.

He clarified: "They know where it came from and where it went. And for some reason they don’t want to comment. And I think they’d be better off saying what it is.

"Our military knows and our president knows and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense."

donald trumps cabinet picks everything to know
Source: MEGA

'I can’t imagine it’s the enemy,' the 78-year-old said of the objects.

Trump was asked if he is receiving ongoing intelligence briefings about the drones, to which he cryptically replied: "I don't want to answer that."

He did however say he doesn't believe the drones pose a risk from evildoers.

"I can’t imagine it’s the enemy because if it’s the enemy, they’d blast them. Something strange is going on and for some reason they don’t want to tell the people."

