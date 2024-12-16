Exclusive: Terrifying New Sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects Leave Residents in Fear as U.S. Government Refuses to Reveal 'Where They Came From'

For weeks, people who live in New Jersey have reported hundreds of flashing red and green lights in the nighttime sky. Similar sighting have been reported in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New York and even as far away as California.

Officials at the National UFO Reporting Center in Washington have been tracking and cataloguing the sightings. They tell RadarOnline.com the number of new cases has doubled the number of reports they typically receive.

According to their findings, many of the drones can be as large as cars and SUVs, and are fast enough to outrun police attempts to trail them.

The flying menaces have reportedly wreaked havoc on car locks and cell phones, and often can hover in the air for hours.