Trump Rips U.S. Government Over Mysterious NJ Drone Sightings and Cancels Trip to Bedminster Golf Club — After Urging People to 'Shoot Them Down'
President-elect Donald Trump says the U.S. government knows more about those mysterious drone sightings than they are letting on.
Hundreds of reports of drones and similar UFO's have been recorded up and down the east coast in the past week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sightings have led to airport closings and no-fly zones, as people wonder where they are all coming from - and what exactly they are doing.
Speaking to reporters Monday, Trump hinted the truth is out there: "The government knows what is happening. Our military knows where they took off from."
Trump added that it would be simple for the U.S. to take action, yet for some reason, lawmakers are purposely keeping people in the dark.
He clarified: "They know where it came from and where it went. And for some reason they don’t want to comment. And I think they’d be better off saying what it is.
"Our military knows and our president knows and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense."
Trump was asked if he is receiving ongoing intelligence briefings about the drones, to which he cryptically replied: "I don't want to answer that."
He did however say he doesn't believe the drones pose a risk from evildoers.
"I can’t imagine it’s the enemy because if it’s the enemy, they’d blast them. Something strange is going on and for some reason they don’t want to tell the people."
The drone intrusions are concerning many, including Trump, who said he will be avoiding his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey after the devices were spotted in the skies there as well.
He told reporters: "They’re very close to Bedminster. I think maybe I won't spend the weekend in Bedminster.
"I've decided to cancel my trip."
Trump has been monitoring the situation, as his team continues their transition back to the White House. Last week, the president-to-be suggested his own approach on his Truth Social platform.
He shared: "Mystery drone sightings all over the country. Can this really be happening without our government's knowledge? I don't think so! Let the public know, and now.
"Otherwise, shoot them down!"
Sightings of unidentified flying objects at night have been reported in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland for nearly a month now.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Biden administration and the Pentagon have not provided much clarity on the origin or purpose of the drones, leading to several critics questioning how such sightings can remain unresolved in the modern era of advanced surveillance.
One conspiracy theorist on X shared: "Here's what I think. The drones are from our government. Our government is going to use this whole drone situation to give themselves more power through legislation and/or the creation of some new three letter agency which will also strip more rights & money away from us."
Another X user commented: "I heard they're already wanting to expand FISA to cover additional tracking technology."
A third person joked: "Elon Musk and his drones are terrorizing the citizens of New Jersey with Project Blue Beam."