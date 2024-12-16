Multiple Deaths and Injuries Reported After Shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin — Police Confirm Suspect Is Dead

Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported after a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed the suspect, a juvenile believed to be a student at the school, was found deceased inside the building, and police did not fire their weapons.

The Madison Police Department will not confirm details on the four reported deaths until authorities can "notify" families. President Joe Biden is said to have been briefed on the ongoing situation.