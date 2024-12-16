Multiple Deaths and Injuries Reported After Shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin — Police Confirm Suspect Is Dead
Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported after a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed the suspect, a juvenile believed to be a student at the school, was found deceased inside the building, and police did not fire their weapons.
The Madison Police Department will not confirm details on the four reported deaths until authorities can "notify" families. President Joe Biden is said to have been briefed on the ongoing situation.
Chief Barnes confirmed law enforcement responded to an active shooter call around 10:57 AM CST on Monday, December 16.
During a press briefing, Barnes said: "When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds."
He later confirmed: "Officers located a juvenile who they believe was responsible for this deceased in the building."
The shooter's identity has yet to be released.
Barnes said a secondary sweep of the school was being conducted to make "certain that there are no other threats to this community, which we believe there are none".
He further noted other schools in the area were put on lockdown, "but there is no threat to MMSD schools at this time".
The police chief called the situation a "sad, sad day", not only for his community but for the country.
He added: "Yet another police chief is doing a press conference to speak about violence in our community, specifically in one of the places that’s most sacred to me as someone who loves education and to someone who has children that are in schools."
Barnes said police commanders underwent training for this exact scenario just two weeks ago – and medics were in training at a center three miles from the school when the shooting took place.
The police chief said: "They left the training center immediately and came down here — and doing in real time what they were actually practicing for."
First responders were said to have provided "life-saving measures" to those injured in the shooting before being transported to area hospitals.
On their efforts, Barnes said: "That's why training is so important and making sure that we can provide the best possible training and the best possible response for our community members."
Abundant Life Christian School has asked for prayers for the four deceased, as well as those injured and the community, in a social media post.
The school wrote on Facebook: "Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family."