'I Killed JonBenét': Hitman's Startling Call to Boulder Police Chief 'Who Couldn't Believe His Ears' – Then Called Ramsey Family’s Pastor

When Cooper made the confessions to John in two "lengthy" telephone chats, he boasted how he was hired by a former employee who felt "screwed over" when John sold his computer company Access Graphics to Lockheed Martin for $1billion.

Gray said Cooper gave precise details about John's home few others would even know about.

He explained: "Cooper added that after the murder, he exited through a basement window, telling John that he stepped on a suitcase to reach the window. Police found a suitcase under the basement window the next day."

The confessed killer went on to admit that "David Cooper" was not his real name and then asked for $3,000 to fly to Boulder to turn himself in.

However, when John refused to come up with the cash, he never heard from Cooper again.