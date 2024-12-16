Shriveled Sean Penn's Pals 'Think he Looks Like a Wrinkled Prune Joke' Next to New Girlfriend — Who's 3 Years Younger Than Actor's Daughter Dylan
Sean Penn's latest girlfriend is three years younger than his 33-year-old daughter, Dylan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sean, 64, looks like a "dried-up prune" next to his new galpal, 30-year-old Valeria Nicov.
Even in a town where May-December romances are common, the gaping-wide age gap has garnered a lot of eye-rolling.
"Sean gets more grizzled and gray, but his partners get younger and more fresh-faced", said an insider. "He's known to be very controlling, and dating a much younger woman puts him in a dominant position. He wants to be seen as this cool guy who can catch the hotties, but everyone around him knows it's a joke!"
Sean and Valeria emerged as a couple in September, two years after his 2022 divorce from actress Leila George, 32, who was with the actor for five years.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, he was drinking and taking the sleep aid Ambien at 11 a.m. because he was "totally depressed" watching the news about Donald Trump's presidency.
"Some older man-younger woman relationships are based upon love, but others are based upon unhealthy reasons", Beverly Hills celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman said. "Many times, the man uses the younger woman as proof to the world he's still handsome and sexy.
"Sean has a history of being controlling towards women and it's often easier to control a younger woman", explained Lieberman, who hasn't treated Penn. "He expects his girlfriends and wives to simply follow along with whatever he wants. "Blaming his neglect of Lella on his despair over 'the Trump era' is ridiculous and a poor excuse."