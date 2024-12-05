Balding, Chain-Smoking and Haggard Sean Penn, 64, Loses it Over Oscars — Again — As He Rambles About Donald Trump Film in Wild Press Conference
Sean Penn has gone on yet another rant about the Oscars while looking all disheveled.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor sparked backlash after he blasted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for "limiting imagination" and "cultural expression" with this year's Oscars nominations.
Penn, 64, went off the rails during a press conference at Marrakech International Film Festival and proceeded to drag the AMPAS while rambling about a Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice.
During his press conference, the star looked exhausted as he held the microphone in one hand while his other was pressed against his face.
He told reporters: "The Academy have exercised really extraordinary cowardice when it comes to being part of the bigger world of expression, and in fact, have largely been part of limiting the imagination and very limiting of different cultural expressions.
"So I don't... get very excited about what we'll call the Academy Awards (except for) when a film like The Florida Project, or I'm Still Here, or, you know, Emilia Perez, of the things that are likely to happen this year."
The Mystic River star then set his sights on backlash surrounding Ali Abbasi's Trump biopic starring Sebastian Stan as the president-elect and Jeremy Strong as his lawyer Roy Cohn.
Penn pushed back on critics, saying: "When something sneaks through, it's to be celebrated. It's jaw-dropping how afraid this business of mavericks is of a great film like that. One with great, great acting.
"(It's amazing) that they too can be as afraid as a piddly little Republican congressman."
Online, social media users reacted to the Oscar winner's harsh words and slammed him for being arrogant.
One X user wrote: "Why does anyone anywhere care what this dude thinks? Spiccoli from Fast Times at Ridgemont High? Seriously? He's a dour old hollywood raisin who has taken himself WAY too seriously for way too long."
Another chimed in: "Isn't Sean Penn a lover of authoritarian governments? Why should anyone give a d--- about his opinion?"
A third wrote: "Poor guy can't even speak coherently!!" while a fourth reacted, "They won't even recognize action and comedy. Be serious Penn. You've benefited from it. Have several seats."
His bashing of The Academy's nomination process came after he urged others to be as "politically incorrect as their heart desires" after he made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Valeria Nicov, a Moldovan model who's 34 years his junior, prior to the festival's gala on Saturday night.
While accepting his award honoring his career, he told the crowd: "For those of you with any familiarity with me and what has been my life, you’ll understand that I don’t often miss the opportunity to say an opinion."
