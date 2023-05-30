Sean Penn Gives Up on Reconciliation with Ex Robin Wright, Spotted on Romantic Dinner Date in Malibu

Academy Award winner Sean Penn officially gave up hopes of reconciling with ex-wife Robin Wright. The actor was spotted on a romantic dinner date with actress Olga Korotyayeva in Malibu over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The pair's sighting came after sources spilled to RadarOnline.com in February that Penn was desperately trying to win Wright back, ever since she filed for divorce from ex-husband Clement Giraudet in September 2022.

Penn and Wright were married from 1996 to 2010. Since their divorce, Penn wed Leila George in 2020 before they divorced in 2022.