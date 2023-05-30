Sean Penn Gives Up on Reconciliation with Ex Robin Wright, Spotted on Romantic Dinner Date in Malibu
Academy Award winner Sean Penn officially gave up hopes of reconciling with ex-wife Robin Wright. The actor was spotted on a romantic dinner date with actress Olga Korotyayeva in Malibu over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pair's sighting came after sources spilled to RadarOnline.com in February that Penn was desperately trying to win Wright back, ever since she filed for divorce from ex-husband Clement Giraudet in September 2022.
Penn and Wright were married from 1996 to 2010. Since their divorce, Penn wed Leila George in 2020 before they divorced in 2022.
Penn's attempt to rekindle his romance with Wright did not exactly go as planned, despite the former couple "hanging out a lot" back in February.
"Robin’s more interested in co-parenting amicably and nothing much more. It’s a real bummer for Sean," an insider told RadarOnline.com at the time.
It appeared that the Mystic River star got the hint that his ex-wife wasn't interested in resurrecting the relationship.
Penn and Korotyayeva were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at posh Malibu, California, hotspot Nobu.
The actress stunned in a black and silver dress that featured a high slit and long sleeves. Penn also dressed to impress. The Colors actor wore a tailored suit, white dress shirt and a skinny black tie for the evening.
While there were no eye witness reports of PDA between Penn and the actress, the two film stars appeared to be on a date.
The pair waited for valet together outside the restaurant before they both got into the same vehicle, a black SUV that the Milk actor drove.
The eyebrow-raising sighting appeared to confirm a claim from an insider, who alleged that Wright remained on Penn's mind, even 13 years after their divorce.
"Everyone will tell you he lurches from one bad romance to another because he’s still got Robin on his mind 24/7," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She’s absolutely the love of his life, no question."
Given that Penn was already spotted on another date with Tarka Russell after his attempts with Wright fell flat, history appeared to be repeating itself.