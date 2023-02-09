Sean Penn’s Ego Bruised After Ex Robin Wright Shuts Down Reconciliation Attempt: Sources
Actor Sean Penn’s colossal ego has been taking a bruising from ex-Robin Wright, who’s shunned his desperate attempts to reignite their burned relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former husband and wife have been spotted twice in the past couple of weeks, including at the Los Angeles airport, where they left in the same taxi.
Sources spilled that the 62-year-old Mystic River star has been trying to woo back Robin, 56, since she divorced her ex Clement Giraudet with divorce papers in September.
Penn has also been single since his two-year marriage to Aussie actress Leila George crashed in 2022. Penn married Leila, 30, even though she’s the same age as his kids with Robin — Dylan, 31, and Hopper, 29.
They were wed from 1996 to 2010. Now, sources say Penn’s crawling back to Robin, “in the hopes she’ll take him back,” dished an insider. “They’ve been hanging out a lot lately, and some friends say with a week, enjoying overnight hangouts.”
But the House of Cards star, “isn’t biting on getting back together with him in an official capacity, at least not now,” said a source.
“Robin’s more interested in co-parenting amicably and nothing much more. It’s a real bummer for Sean,” the source added.
“Everyone will tell you he lurches from one bad romance to another because he’s still got Robin on his mind 24/7. She’s absolutely the love of his life, no question,” the insider claimed.
Recently, Penn was spotted on a date with Tarka Russell, 33, after being rejected by Robin.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources close to Robin claim her friends were initially concerned with her hanging with Penn.
“Sean and Robin have been getting close recently,” said an insider. “But the worry is Robin will forget all the reasons she broke up with Sean!”
“Sean and Robin never stopped loving each other, but it was a flawed relationship,” spilled the insider. “She’s walking a dangerous road.”
"They are both single right now and get along great," a source told People. "Sean has always said that Robin is the love of his life. He regrets many things that happened during their marriage. He really enjoys spending time with her now."