Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Robin Wright
Exclusive

‘She’s Walking A Dangerous Road’: Robin Wright’s Friend Concerned As Actress Gets Close To Ex-Husband Sean Penn Years After Divorce Left Her 'Devastated'

sean robin pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 25 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Former couple Sean Penn and Robin Wright were recently spotted together in public for the first time in six years at an L.A. airport — more than a decade after their divorce — and pals are concerned for the actress, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that pals are urging The Princess Bride star to steer clear of the notorious Hollywood hothead!

Article continues below advertisement
sean robin
Source: mega

After the airport reunion, the exes were seen together a second time at a meeting in Los Angeles.

“Sean and Robin have been getting close recently,” said an insider. “But the worry is Robin will forget all the reasons she broke up with Sean!

Article continues below advertisement

"They are both single right now and get along great," a source told People. "Sean has always said that Robin is the love of his life. He regrets many things that happened during their marriage. He really enjoys spending time with her now."

Penn and Wright — who share daughter Dylan, 31, and son Hopper, 29 — wed in 1996, but split 14 years later amid lots of finger-pointing.

Sources revealed the exes are now commiserating after Sean divorced actress Leila George, 30, in 201 and Robin divorced businessman Clement Giraudet, 38, last July.

Article continues below advertisement
sean kids
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Robin Wright

“Sean and Robin never stopped loving each other, but it was a flawed relationship,” spilled an insider. “She’s walking a dangerous road.”

In 2014, Wright described her divorce from Penn as "devastating".

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Wright secured a favorable divorce settlement in her split from Giraudet.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wright was awarded her clothing, jewelry, and other personal effects. In addition, she was awarded a home in Santa Monica, a property in New York, a 2017 BMW 340i, all artwork in her possession, and all assets related to her career.

robinwright ex
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

In addition, the actress walked away with all royalties and residuals owed to her from her acting or producing work, which includes all House of Cards money.

Both agreed to pay their own legal fees. In his divorce, Penn and George had little to argue over due to an iron-clad prenuptial agreement being signed before they walked down the aisle.

sean penn leila
Source: mega
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.