Sean Penn 'P----- Off So Many People': Sean Hannity Rages to Sean Penn About Biden Sending Ukraine Hundreds of Millions in Aid After Actor Reveals Gift to Zelensky Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Sep. 19 2023, Published 9:52 a.m. ET

Sean Hannity didn’t hold back his feelings about the US government sending hundreds of millions in aid to Ukraine to help defend against Russia’s invasion — and called out the decision while chatting with Zelensky’s friend Sean Penn, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, the Hollywood star appeared on Fox News’ Hannity where the topic of Biden and his team deciding to continue to send money to Ukraine.

Source: FOX NEWS Hannity didn't hold back.

“We talked about this the last time, and I’m gonna give you news you probably don’t want to hear but probably already know is true,” Hannity told Penn. He added, “conservative support in this country, for this conflict, has dropped precipitately.”

Source: FOX NEWS Penn defended his position during the chat.

Hannity said, “One is Europe has not stepped up, it’s their continent and they needed to do more from day one, and in comes the United States flooding Ukraine with money, you know, basically a blank check for a period of time, you know, culminating recently with $500 million earmarked for green energy in Ukraine.”

Source: MEGA Penn took a trip to Ukraine to meet with its leader.

He continued, “That’s the last thing that is important in Ukraine right now, green energy. Their survival is the most important. That so pisses off so many people in this country. We have veterans that are homeless, we have all these people that need help in our country and we’re spending money on green energy in Ukraine? That is asinine. I think you probably agree with that.

Source: MEGA Hannity said the American people were upset.

Penn, who has been outspoken about his support for Ukraine even met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine. The actor recently revealed he gifted one of his Oscars to Zelensky. In a video of the exchange, Penn told the leader, “It’s just a symbolic, silly thing, but if I know this is here then I’ll feel better and strong enough for the fights.”

Penn told Hannity, “I think that whether it’s Republican, Democrat, or anything in between, and I’m of course not a political analyst, but as an observer, as one more citizen, I would say that I’m very confident that whichever party might support decisive action, complete action in this, it would be a political win, not to mention a principled one.” He ended, “And by action I mean give them everything they need now rather than bit by bit.”