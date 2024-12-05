Kylie Jenner Savaged Over 'Wasteful' and 'Gaudy' Christmas Decoration Display as Fans Rage Holiday Must Be More 'Eco-Friendly'
Kylie Jenner is now facing a ton of backlash after she showed off her massive display of Christmas decorations at her $37million Los Angeles mansion.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star ruffled plenty of feathers after critics realized just how "wasteful" Jenner's holiday extravaganza truly is.
The 27-year-old took to Instagram to post a short clip of her Christmas decorations including a massive tree which daughter Stormi, six, was helping glam up for the festivities.
Another part of the clip showed Jenner's huge property covered in lights as well as twinkling lights on nearby trees, and numerous Nutcracker soldiers as well.
Jenner captioned: "Favorite time of year. Thank you to my Christmas angels — @jeffleatham & team."
While the TV star was clearly all hyped up about her display, some fans were not as they took to an online thread dedicated to the famous family to rage.
One person said: "This level of opulence is absurdly wasteful! I don't know why I'm surprised every time.
"They need to do an episode where they sit down with ecologists and calculate their carbon footprints in relation to the average American then compare both those numbers to the world average not including the average American's pollutant output then show America's pollutant output as a continent in relation to that of the rest of the world."
Another responded: "Yeah, what do they do with all that crap after they’re done with it? I’ve had the same xmas tree and decorations for 6 years."
- EXCLUSIVE: Celebs' Plastic Surgery Cut-Glass Jawlines Sparking Deadly Kyle Jenner Wannabe Trend for $6,000 Waking Ops to Insert Metal Into Faces
- Freaky Fillers, Bum Shots and Hollywood's Most Disastrous Nose Job: A-Listers' Worst Plastic Surgery Nightmares
- Crafty Kylie Jenner 'Desperate to Snare Timothée Chalamet for Good' by Getting Pregnant 'As Soon as Possible'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
A user said: "This looks expensive, to say the least. Just the front yard alone looks like my entire spending ever in my life," and a critic suggested, "I bet that tree could fed the homeless for a month."
Meanwhile, Jenner is hoping to have a memorable holiday season as her relationship with A-list actor Timothée Chalamet continues to progress.
Jenner has been dating the movie star since April 2023, and is said to want to take it to the next level.
A source previously said: "People in Timmy's world know he's having a great time with Kylie, but depending on who you talk to he's either the most committed guy or totally on the prowl.
"He's very good at giving off the perfect boyfriend vibe when he's with Kylie. The way he acts, you'd think he's ready to put a ring on it."
The insider continued: "He's known as a bit of a player.
"When he's out with his friends, he acts more like a single guy than someone in a happy relationship, but Kylie is blissfully unaware – to the point where she's talking about having a baby with him."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shares Stormi, and two-year-old son Aire with her ex Travis Scott.
The source added: "She wants another child, and in her eyes Timothée is the perfect candidate. Having a baby with him will keep him in the picture no matter what happens- and also gives her an amazing sperm donor, with the added benefit of his A-list status.
"She seems confident he won't be turned off by the extra pressure."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.