Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

Jilted Jennifer Lopez's Fury Revealed – How Diva, 55, 'Fully Expects' Ben Affleck to Get Back Together With His Former Wife Jennifer Garner After Their Cozy Thanksgiving Get-Together

jennifer lopez fury revealed
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is said to be devastated all over again over her ex getting close to Jennifer Garner again.

Dec. 16 2024, Updated 9:59 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Could Ben Affleck be angling to get back with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, now that his split from Jennifer Lopez is done and dusted? Those in the singer's inner circle certainly have their suspicions, with J.Lo reportedly "fully expecting" her ex-husband will attempt to rekindle a relationship with the mother of his children.

One Hollywood insider says J.Lo, 55, thinks her predecessor was unintentionally "casting a shadow" over her two-year marriage to Ben, which ended earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez fury revealed
Source: MEGA

Affleck is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Garner after his split from J.Lo.

Article continues below advertisement

Adding weight to this rumor was a recent public sighting of Affleck and Lopez, both 52, together over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The former couple volunteered alongside their children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 at The Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles, where they helped serve meals to the homeless.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez fury revealed
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Lopez reunited for a Thanksgiving charity event.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, Ben was pictured leaning over to whisper in Jen's car. The cosy display will no doubt have touched a nerve with J.Lo. RadarOnline.com reported earlier this year that seeing photos of Affleck and Garner "looking more like a couple than a pair of exes proved to be "the final straw" for J.Lo.

Now that she and Affleck have officially split, J.Lo "can expect to see regular pictures of Ben with his family", a source added.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez fury revealed
Source: MEGA

Affleck’s cozy moments with Garner are said to be sparking tension with J.Lo.

Article continues below advertisement

A long-time pal of Affleck's tells us that the Gone Girl actor "never really got over the end of his first marriage to Jen".

"Ben would get back with Jen in a heartbeat – if she'd have him", said the friend.

"As the mother of his kids, she'll always be on a pedestal. Ben will never stop having regrets that he let her walk away all those years ago", the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez fury revealed
Source: MEGA

Affleck is said to still regret losing Garner and wants her back.

Article continues below advertisement

While Affleck is looking back on his 19-year marriage to Lopez "with rose-tinted glasses", the insider confirmed the Alias actress would be very reluctant to get back together with Affleck. "Jen will never go back to him – ever", insisted the insider.

The star is also currently in a relationship with businessman John Miller.

"Jen has made it clear that her only interest is getting Ben through his slumps so he's available as a father for their kids", added the source.

J.Lo and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018. She has previously alluded to their marriage difficulties, in which she supported him through his struggles with alcoholism. She described her ex as a "complicated guy".

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
sean penn looking like wrinkled prune joke

Shriveled Sean Penn's Pals 'Think he Looks Like a Wrinkled Prune Joke' Next to New Girlfriend — Who's 3 Years Younger Than Actor's Daughter Dylan

new fears for impaired wendy williams

New Fears for 'Impaired' Wendy Williams – Stricken TV Host 'Slipping Further into Dementia' Amid Loved Ones' Panic

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez fury revealed
Source: MEGA

Lopez is also mired in the Jay-Z and ‘Diddy' rape scandal.

Even as recently as November, Lopez made a pointed remark that could be interpreted as a dig at her ex during an interview on the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast.

When asked by the podcast host to share her ‘favorite quote or mantra', Lopez responded: "Don't marry a man thinking you can change him."

While Lopez is signaling that she has no intention of reuniting with Affleck, she is still not convinced. "It's been horrible for her”, the source said.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.