Jilted Jennifer Lopez's Fury Revealed – How Diva, 55, 'Fully Expects' Ben Affleck to Get Back Together With His Former Wife Jennifer Garner After Their Cozy Thanksgiving Get-Together

Could Ben Affleck be angling to get back with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, now that his split from Jennifer Lopez is done and dusted? Those in the singer's inner circle certainly have their suspicions, with J.Lo reportedly "fully expecting" her ex-husband will attempt to rekindle a relationship with the mother of his children.

One Hollywood insider says J.Lo, 55, thinks her predecessor was unintentionally "casting a shadow" over her two-year marriage to Ben, which ended earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.