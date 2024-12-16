New Fears for 'Impaired' Wendy Williams – Stricken TV Host 'Slipping Further into Dementia' Amid Loved Ones' Panic

Frail and failing Wendy Williams is retreating further into dementia while her loved ones, who haven't been able to contact her, frantically worry about the quality of her care.

RadarOnline.com can reveal those close to her have been "kept in the dark" after the former talk show host, 60, was placed under a court-ordered legal guardianship in May 2022.

She'd been suffering from medical issues, including Graves' disease, lymphedema and alcohol abuse.