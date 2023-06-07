Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Receiving Treatment in Wellness Facility After Her Son Expressed Death Fears

wendy williams receiving treatment wellness facility pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 7 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Wendy Williams has been making her health a top priority after entering a wellness facility to receive treatment. The former daytime talk show sensation is "doing her best to be her best" and is "taking it day by day," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Williams' manager, Will Selby, confirmed her whereabouts amid concerns over the celeb-gossip extraordinaire fueled by a recent interview that her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., gave.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams receiving treatment wellness facility
Source: MEGA

Hunter Jr. told The Sun he feared her death was imminent, placing blame on his mother's team for her downward spiral while stating that she shouldn't be working and instead, focusing only on her well-being.

Selby addressed recent media reports and made a point about Williams. "Does anybody even ask like, 'How's she doing? Does anyone even care ... I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that's the focus," her manager shared in an update with Entertainment Tonight. "Just understand that she's a human being that's going through a lot. She's dealing with a lot and support her, please."

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams receiving treatment wellness facility
Source: MEGA

It's certainly been an eventful and bittersweet several months for the former radio jockey with the end of her long-running television show and battles with Graves' disease as well as lymphedema.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned Williams didn't believe her daytime series was canceled last August and was gearing up for another season.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Wendy Williams
Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams receiving treatment wellness facility
Source: MEGA

In May, the Hot Topics star was set to appear at the Atlanta Women's Expo, but she bailed on the gig last-minute, which had fans concerned something was amiss.

Hunter Jr. didn't hold back his true feelings in his recent interview, breaking his silence and coming forward with what distresses him. "Whoever has been hired, they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better," he told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams receiving treatment wellness facility
Source: MEGA

Selby denied those claims and said he insisted on helping Williams because she requested it, noting the same goes for her team. "Wendy is under a guardianship. Everything that she does gets approved by the guardianship. A court-appointed guardianship. So, no one, even if they wanted to take advantage of her — everything has to get approved by that court," he said.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.