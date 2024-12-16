Pariah Prince Andrew 'Ordered to Uninvite Himself' from Royal Family's Pre-Christmas Party As He Sparks Massive Chinese Spy Row Rocking The Firm

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Charles has experienced a tough year due to health battles and another Andrew controversy is not welcome.

But the disgraced royal is being encouraged to pull out of the bash, of which 50 members of the extended family are expected to attend, following his latest controversy, before King Charles, 76, is forced to bar him. It would see him avoid a grilling from his brother in what would be their first face-to-face meeting since the scandal broke. Andrew, 64, is also being urged to avoid being seen in public when the royals walk to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Source: MEGA The Duke of York has been ostracized by Royal Family after getting embroiled in numerous scandals.

A source said: "There would inevitably have to be some very awkward conversations and the King would not relish making his brother squirm. "Andrew has managed the unthinkable and made a complete t-t of himself even before the Christmas party. "It's been a hell of a year for The Firm and the last thing they want is this scandal dragging on during a period of celebration. "The thinking is he's been foolish, but the more he keeps his head down the sooner everyone can move on."

Source: MEGA Andrew's friendship with a Chinese spy was exposed last week after he was described in court papers as a "close confidante".

One source close to the King said Charles would be reluctant to ban his brother outright. But he might have to rely on courtiers diplomatically "advising" him. Another insider said: "Andrew is under pressure to step away." Royal expert Ingrid Seward said: "Andrew should take it on himself and decline both invites. It would be the gentlemanly thing to do so he isn’t embarrassing the King. "But Andrew is pretty thick-skinned and maybe we have to rely on the influence of Fergie. "Christmas Day is different because the walk to church is so public and the pictures go all round the world. He should take a back seat and just not go.

"Andrew is an embarrassment for the King at the end of a difficult year where he and the rest of the family have had to deal with cancer and they were looking to start 2025 with optimism. "He shouldn’t have to deal with a brother who has potentially caused a huge political problem." The Duke of York was last week described in court papers as a "close confidante" of a suspected Chinese spy. Named only as H6, the businessman, 50, lost an appeal against a decision to ban him from Britain on national security grounds.

Source: MEGA Andrew will be leaning on his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie, for support once again following latest scandal.