Battered and Bruised Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Getting Glassed in Mouth at Birthday Party
Jamie Foxx has broken his silence after he was attacked while celebrating his birthday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor, 57, was dining at Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills last week when another diner threw a glass at him, striking the star in the mouth.
After being hit, he had to get stitches and is now recovering.
Police were called to the scene and according to Foxx's spokesperson: "The matter is now in law enforcement's hands."
And speaking for the first time since reports of the altercation emerged, the Ray actor wrote on Instagram: "The devil is busy... but I'm too blessed to be stressed."
He also took the opportunity to thank his fans for watching his recently released Netflix series.
Foxx added: "The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don't know that you're built for it… the lights have been shining bright… and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by 'What Had Happened Was' … number 1 on @netflix if you haven't checked it out please go check it out it's from my heart and my soul.”
The restaurant altercation comes days after Foxx revealed for the first time exactly what happened during his terrifying health crisis last year.
The star broke down in tears as said he suffered a stroke caused by a bleed on the brain, meaning he "saw a tunnel" and believed he was dying after "losing 20 days."
The Django Unchained actor was hospitalised in April last year after suffering a mystery "medical complication" which his family decided to keep private.
The comedian has now opened up about his experience for the first time.
Speaking in his new Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...., he said: "On April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for Aspirin.
"I realised quickly that when you're in a medical emergency, your boys don't know what the f*** to do."
He went on: "I don't remember 20 days."
At one point the teary-eyed star admitted to his live audience after declaring he was "back": "You don't know how good this feels."
After starting his sentence with "What had happened was...," Jamie broke down in tears in the TV special and was comforted by the applauding audience.
He then said: "Your life doesn't flash before you. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, but I didn't see the light. It was hot in that tunnel."
Foxx, who had been filming the Netflix spy action film Back In Action with Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz, recalled how he was treated at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta after suddenly falling ill.
He said it started as a "bad headache" before he went to a doctor, where he received a "cortisone shot", a steroid injection.
The star said his sister Deidra Dixon "knew something was wrong" as he was lethargic, and took him to the hospital.
"She didn't know anything about Piedmont Hospital, but she had a hunch that some angels were in there," he added.
"Atlanta saved my life."
Addressing why his family wanted to keep details of his health scare to themselves, he said: "I was dizzy from the stroke, so my head would bob around, and my family thought everyone would 'meme the f---' out of me."