Battered and Bruised Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Getting Glassed in Mouth at Birthday Party

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

After being hit, he had to get stitches and is now recovering. Police were called to the scene and according to Foxx's spokesperson: "The matter is now in law enforcement's hands." And speaking for the first time since reports of the altercation emerged, the Ray actor wrote on Instagram: "The devil is busy... but I'm too blessed to be stressed." He also took the opportunity to thank his fans for watching his recently released Netflix series.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fox claimed he is 'too blessed to be stressed' while commenting on horror incident at Mr Chows in Beverly Hills.

Article continues below advertisement

Foxx added: "The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don't know that you're built for it… the lights have been shining bright… and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by 'What Had Happened Was' … number 1 on @netflix if you haven't checked it out please go check it out it's from my heart and my soul.” The restaurant altercation comes days after Foxx revealed for the first time exactly what happened during his terrifying health crisis last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Foxx broke down in tears after he revealed to have suffered a stroke caused by a bleed on the brain.

Article continues below advertisement

The star broke down in tears as said he suffered a stroke caused by a bleed on the brain, meaning he "saw a tunnel" and believed he was dying after "losing 20 days." The Django Unchained actor was hospitalised in April last year after suffering a mystery "medical complication" which his family decided to keep private. The comedian has now opened up about his experience for the first time. Speaking in his new Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...., he said: "On April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for Aspirin. "I realised quickly that when you're in a medical emergency, your boys don't know what the f*** to do." He went on: "I don't remember 20 days."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Foxx had been shooting a movie with Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz when he suddenly fell ill.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point the teary-eyed star admitted to his live audience after declaring he was "back": "You don't know how good this feels." After starting his sentence with "What had happened was...," Jamie broke down in tears in the TV special and was comforted by the applauding audience. He then said: "Your life doesn't flash before you. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, but I didn't see the light. It was hot in that tunnel." Foxx, who had been filming the Netflix spy action film Back In Action with Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz, recalled how he was treated at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta after suddenly falling ill.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Foxx believed he was dying after suffering the stroke which saw him lose '20 days'.