Iconic 'Star Trek' and 'Who's the Boss' Actress Dead Aged 70 After Battling 'Long Illness' and Cancer as Family Pay Tribute: 'Beautiful, Energetic and Positive to the End'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the U.S star, who appeared in several other popular TV series during her distinguished career, had been recovering from esophageal cancer over the past two-and-a-half years.

Jacobson helped fellow cancer sufferers after becoming a volunteer spokesperson for the American Cancer Society.

In an emotional statement, he wrote: "Beautiful, energetic, and positive to the end, she will be deeply missed by numerous relatives, friends, and her beloved dogs Benny and Kowalski."

She passed away at Culver West Health Center in Culver City, California , as confirmed by close friend and publicist Dan Harary.

Jacobson also starred in Who's the Boss?, Party Down, House of Usher, Quantum Leap, Sledge Hammer!, Crazy Like a Fox, Arli$$ and My Sister Sam.

Speaking about her previous cancer battle, Jacobson said: "(The cancer) kind of took me out of the game for a while."

She added: "What I went through was pretty intense. You can't function, you just can't function.

"And now I'm so grateful, I just want to keep going, I want to help people. It makes you want to help people."

Jacobson started her career in the 1970s, playing small roles in a series of movies.

She got her big break in 1985 when she played Erin Jones on the soap opera Falcon Crest, plus Larue Wilson on eight episodes of The New Gidget from 1986–1987.