'What Other Twists Are We Gonna Get?!' UnitedHealthcare 'CEO Killer' Luigi Mangione and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers are MARRIED

Friedman-Agnifilo is a former prosecutor who quit her longtime position as the head of the sex crimes unit in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in 2021 to join her husband’s private firm, Agnifilo Intrater LLP.

Before joining her husband in the private sector, Friedman-Agnifilo clocked in seven years as second in command to District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Her marital relationship even caused career strife at times, as Friedman-Agnifilo was forced to recuse herself from several cases in which her husband was representing accused suspects, including Harvey Weinstein's rape prosecution.