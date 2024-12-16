Your tip
Home > True Crime > Diddy

'What Other Twists Are We Gonna Get?!' UnitedHealthcare 'CEO Killer' Luigi Mangione and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers are MARRIED

Composite picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Social media users have expressed their shock after discovering Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Luigi Mangione's lawyers are married.

Dec. 16 2024, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione share an unlikely link — their lawyers are husband and wife.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Karen Friedman-Agnifilo, the high-powered lawyer hired by Mangione is married to none other than Marc Agnifilo, who has been representing the disgraced rapper as he battles sex trafficking charges.

Sean Diddy Combs
Source: MEGA

Diddy is represented by lawyer Marc Agnifilo as he battles sex trafficking charges and his trial is scheduled for May next year.

Friedman-Agnifilo is a former prosecutor who quit her longtime position as the head of the sex crimes unit in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in 2021 to join her husband’s private firm, Agnifilo Intrater LLP.

Before joining her husband in the private sector, Friedman-Agnifilo clocked in seven years as second in command to District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Her marital relationship even caused career strife at times, as Friedman-Agnifilo was forced to recuse herself from several cases in which her husband was representing accused suspects, including Harvey Weinstein's rape prosecution.

Photo of Harvey Weinstein.
Source: MEGA

Diddy's lawyer Agnifilo has previously worked for shamed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's former defense lawyer, meaning his wife could not take part in his rape trial.

The shock connection has shocked social media users who have flocked to X to air their views.

One said: "Are you kidding me? Unbelievable… we are watching a show," another added: "That's insane! What other twists are we gonna get?!"

A third commented: "Too many coincidences, we are in the Truman Show," as a fourth stated: "Sean Combs name just keeps popping up in the strangest of places."

diddy stay locked up until trial ditched bail bid new laptop
Source: MEGA

Social media users have been documenting their disbellef over the connection between Diddy and Mangione, with one commentator comparing it to the Truman Show.

Fellow attorneys said it was no surprise she was plucked to represent the blockbuster Mangione case.

"She's got as much experience as any human being, especially in the state court,” an anonymous New York prosecutor revealed

"She knows every corridor, every judge, every clerk in the courthouse."

Mangione, a 26-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate, is accused of fatally shooting Brian Thompson as the 50-year-old CEO walked to the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue, where UnitedHealthcare's parent company was holding its annual investor conference on December 4.

Photo of Brian Thompson
Source: LINKEDIN

Alleged Brian Thompson, pictured, assassin Mangione led police on a five-day manhunt that ended when he was taken into custody at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

The alleged assassin led police on a five-day manhunt that ended when he was taken into custody at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s LAST Monday after an employee recognized him and called the police.

He is being held in Pennsylvania.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the slew of charges levied against him, including murder and gun possession.

Diddy, meanwhile, is currently behind bars in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting his sex trafficking trial, scheduled for May next year.

luigi mangione getting high on sugar behind bars
Source: MEGA



RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month the rapper will be allowed to play card games and dominoes during his first Christmas behind bars.

The multimillionaire music mogul, known for his lavish lifestyle and debauched "freak offs" at his notorious parties, has been given permission to participate in friendly competition on Christmas Day by prison bosses.

He will also be allowed to play 3 on 3 basketball and soccer matches, plus receive a basic Christmas meal.

Diddy's festive dinner will consist of Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a “holiday dessert”.

However, Diddy, 55, may choose to swerve the meal as according to sources, he barely touched his Thanksgiving lunch in prison because he believes someone may try to "poison" him.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Diddy picked over his food like a huffy child and barely touched a thing.

"He is virtually on hunger strike now as he's been saying he thinks his food is poisoned.

"He's in a really dangerous place after getting all his bail applications refused and spending Thanksgiving behind bars instead of partying really hurt."

