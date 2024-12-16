'What Other Twists Are We Gonna Get?!' UnitedHealthcare 'CEO Killer' Luigi Mangione and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers are MARRIED
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione share an unlikely link — their lawyers are husband and wife.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Karen Friedman-Agnifilo, the high-powered lawyer hired by Mangione is married to none other than Marc Agnifilo, who has been representing the disgraced rapper as he battles sex trafficking charges.
Friedman-Agnifilo is a former prosecutor who quit her longtime position as the head of the sex crimes unit in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in 2021 to join her husband’s private firm, Agnifilo Intrater LLP.
Before joining her husband in the private sector, Friedman-Agnifilo clocked in seven years as second in command to District Attorney Cyrus Vance.
Her marital relationship even caused career strife at times, as Friedman-Agnifilo was forced to recuse herself from several cases in which her husband was representing accused suspects, including Harvey Weinstein's rape prosecution.
The shock connection has shocked social media users who have flocked to X to air their views.
One said: "Are you kidding me? Unbelievable… we are watching a show," another added: "That's insane! What other twists are we gonna get?!"
A third commented: "Too many coincidences, we are in the Truman Show," as a fourth stated: "Sean Combs name just keeps popping up in the strangest of places."
Fellow attorneys said it was no surprise she was plucked to represent the blockbuster Mangione case.
"She's got as much experience as any human being, especially in the state court,” an anonymous New York prosecutor revealed
"She knows every corridor, every judge, every clerk in the courthouse."
Mangione, a 26-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate, is accused of fatally shooting Brian Thompson as the 50-year-old CEO walked to the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue, where UnitedHealthcare's parent company was holding its annual investor conference on December 4.
The alleged assassin led police on a five-day manhunt that ended when he was taken into custody at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s LAST Monday after an employee recognized him and called the police.
He is being held in Pennsylvania.
Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the slew of charges levied against him, including murder and gun possession.
Diddy, meanwhile, is currently behind bars in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting his sex trafficking trial, scheduled for May next year.
RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month the rapper will be allowed to play card games and dominoes during his first Christmas behind bars.
The multimillionaire music mogul, known for his lavish lifestyle and debauched "freak offs" at his notorious parties, has been given permission to participate in friendly competition on Christmas Day by prison bosses.
He will also be allowed to play 3 on 3 basketball and soccer matches, plus receive a basic Christmas meal.
Diddy's festive dinner will consist of Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a “holiday dessert”.
However, Diddy, 55, may choose to swerve the meal as according to sources, he barely touched his Thanksgiving lunch in prison because he believes someone may try to "poison" him.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Diddy picked over his food like a huffy child and barely touched a thing.
"He is virtually on hunger strike now as he's been saying he thinks his food is poisoned.
"He's in a really dangerous place after getting all his bail applications refused and spending Thanksgiving behind bars instead of partying really hurt."