Exposed: Under-Fire CNN at Center of MORE Outrage as Viral 'Prisoner' Was 'Assad Operative' — Real Identity of 'Torturer' Revealed

During the broadcast, Gharbal claimed he was a father from Homs and had been held captive in the prison for three months. Ward held Gharbal's hand, who appeared to be shaking and on the verge of tears.

The man was then taken into the sunlight by the network's crew, however, the fact-checking site noted he did not flinch or blink when he looked up at the sky, odd behavior for someone who was kept in the dark for months.

The site, after speaking to locals in Homs, determined the man is actually named Salama Mohammad Salama, or Abu Hamza. They claim he was a first lieutenant in the Syrian Air Force Intelligence which served Assad under his brutal regime.