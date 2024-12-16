ABC News Boss 'Kissed The Ring' With Trump Team Just Days Before $15M Defamation Settlement Over George Stephanopoulos' Slanderous Rape Comment

With the settlement, the network resolved the lawsuit filed by Trump after Stephanopoulos said the president-elect was found liable of rape during a segment on This Week in March.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the network has been slammed by pundits for settling the defamation lawsuit after Disney executives held a meeting with members of Trump's team.

The settlement was reached days after Debra OConnell, an executive from ABC News' parent company Disney, met with Trump's incoming chief-of-staff, Susie Wiles, in Palm Beach.

An anonymous executive reportedly said the agreement was reached because "this problem needed to go away".

Despite Stephanopoulos previously defending his remarks – claiming he would not be "cowed out of doing" his job "because of a threat" – ABC News agreed to make a $15million payment to Trump's future presidential foundation.

She argued Stephanopoulos' comments appeared to be "factually accurate" in a broad analysis of the case, in which Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a New York City department store dressing room in 1996.

Sanders-Townsend further warned the settlement could lead to a "chilling effect" on journalism by setting a precedent for reporting on the incoming administration.

During The Weekend Sunday, she said: "I would just say, I mean, this feels like it has a real chilling effect. Like, I mean, shout out to the standards department standards is always making sure that we are keeping the bar high and substantive and accurate.

'But what George Stephanopoulos said in that interview, it seems to hold up what the judge said and now his news organization and himself, George Stephanopoulos himself is paying $1 million of his own money to the lawyers and ABC are paying $15 million. It's insane."