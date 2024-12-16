Joe Rogan Fuels 'Population Control' Conspiracy Hysteria over 'SUV-Sized Spy in the Sky' Drones Hovering Across U.S. by Declaring he's 'Genuinely Concerned'

Joe Rogan has fueled conspiracy theories surrounding the "SUV-sized" drones that have been spotted hovering in the skies across the United States. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the famous podcaster admitted he is "genuinely concerned" about the drones that have been popping up in multiple states after hearing a theory about what they could be for from the CEO of a remote aircraft system company.

Source: Joe Rogan Experience YouTube Rogan reposted a video of John Ferguson explaining his thoughts about the drones.

Rogan, 57, shared a video on his X account and wrote: "This is the first video about these drones that has got me genuinely concerned." In the video that Rogan reposted, John Ferguson — who runs Saxon Unmanned, a Kansas-based government contractor that builds systems and vehicles — revealed his theory on the controversy.

In the video, Ferguson said he believed there was nothing "nefarious" about the drones but admitted he suspects they were designed to detect a "gas leak" or "radioactive material." Ferguson said: "I wanted to give you my opinion on what I think could be going on with these drones. I don't particularly believe that these have a nefarious intent; I could be wrong. But I want to give you the truth and what I believe; it's my own opinion."

CEO of Drone manufacturing company that has government contracts, gives interesting take on what’s happening in NJ. pic.twitter.com/tAbMdMETQC — Kory Yeshua (@KoryYeshua) December 15, 2024

He then explained his theory and added: "I don't want to spread misinformation." Ferguson said: "So my belief is they're trying to smell something on the ground – gas leak, radioactive material, whatever."

Ferguson added that there would be no other purpose for the drones "other than to p*** a bunch of people off at night." He continued: "The only reason why you would ever fly an unmanned aircraft at night is if you're looking for something."

Ferguson's theory received a lot of feedback after it was reposted by Rogan on X. One user wrote: "The government is lying to us." Another asked: "Why is our government gaslighting us?" A third added: "Something is definitely up." A fourth mentioned: "They’re appearing in more and more places."

After concern continued to grow over the suspicious drones, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the federal government is taking action. He said in an exclusive interview on Sunday with This Week: “There's no question that people are seeing drones. I want to assure the American public that we in the federal government have deployed additional resources, personnel, technology to assist the New Jersey State Police in addressing the drone sightings.

Source: MEGA President-elect Donald Trump addressed the drones on Truth Social.

“Some of those drone sightings are, in fact, drones. Some are manned aircraft that are commonly mistaken for drones. But there's no question that drones are being sighted.” He added: “I want to assure the American public that we are on it." According to reports, there were 12 sightings on Saturday and just 1 on Sunday.