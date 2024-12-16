Your tip
Home > Omg > Brittany Murphy

'House of Horrors' Mansion Where Brittany Murphy Died and Britney Spears Encountered 'Bad Spirits' Listed for Sale at $18Million Despite Claims it's 'Cursed'

Photo of the mansion, Brittany Murphy, Britney Spears
Source: www.thisischriswhite.com;MEGA

Spears once mentioned 'bad spirits' were at her home.

Dec. 16 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

The mansion once owned by Brittany Murphy and Britney Spears is now up for sale despite claims the residence is "cursed".

The Princess of Pop once claimed there were "bad spirits" in the home before selling it off to the Clueless actress in 2003 where she would die six years later, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

britney murohy
Source: MEGA

Murphy is said to have felt something off about her mansion years before her death.

Spears, now 43, sold it to Murphy for close to $4million. In 2009, Murphy collapsed on the property and was later pronounced dead at age 32.

Just five months later, Murphy's husband, Simon Monjack, would also die at the mansion at the age of 40. While traumatic incidents have occurred at the residence, a Zillow listing claims the home has been "reborn", after undergoing "a complete metamorphosis".

This includes a "newly redesigned" exterior and other changes.

David Parnes of Carolwood Estates, a Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles alum, is handling the sale with an asking price of $17,995,000.

britney spears deletes post threatens sue halsey lucky music video
Source: MEGA

Spears, who also claimed there were spirts in the home, sold the mansion to Murphy in 2003.

Following Murphy's death, the home went through several different hands — the current owners have been there since 2020. Monjack's mother previously voiced her concern about "severe mold" at the residence.

"All I know is that before Simon's death, he was having hallucinations that things were crawling out of his skin," she said in 2013.

In 2010, the medical examiner's office ruled out the theory mold attributed to his death.

Murphy passed away from untreated pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication from prescriptions and over-the-counter medicine.

mansion where brittany murphy died britney spears encountered spirits listed for sale thisischriswhite
Source: WWW.THISISCHRISWHITE.COM

Murphy and her husband, Simon Monjack, both died at the property in 2009.

Meanwhile, Spears felt something off about the mansion during her time there according to her former makeup artist, Julianne Kaye.

Kaye revealed on the podcast We Need to Talk About Britney in 2021: "She had that place up on Sunset Plaza — and I'm just gonna say, this is really weird. (Spears) calls me… I had my friend do reiki healing on her.

"He had come up; I guess she'd had a crazy partying weekend and needed to relax. He left, and she swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in… and they were trying to, like, push her down the stairs or something crazy."

"It was so bad that she left", Kaye said, and added the iconic pop star instead stayed at the Casa Del Mar hotel and never returned to the home.

Kaye recalled: "She goes, 'I know you're gonna think I'm crazy. I'm not crazy. I know what I saw. I know what I felt.'"

While Spears complained about paranormal activity, Murphy is said to have felt something as well.

Monjack once said: "She absolutely hated the Rising Glen house. Every time we would drive up Sunset, Britt would say, 'Please, can we stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel?' I'd say: 'Honey, you've got to be realistic. We have our house, a 10,000-square-foot home. We're going to stay in it.'"

Murphy's father, Angelo Bertolotti, was convinced his famous daughter died after being poisoned. A toxicology report financed by Bertolotti detected the presence of 10 heavy metals in Murphy's system, indicating she may have ingested rat poison either by accident or on purpose.

A family source said Bertolotti sent the report to the coroner, but he received no response.

mansion where brittany murphy died britney spears encountered spirits listed for sale the mls
Source: THEMLS/ZILLOW

The current homeowners are looking for close to $18million.

He previously said: "We have no cooperation from the Coroner's Office. They say the case is closed, but it's not closed. They're liars. There's a cover-up somewhere. Why should I let them get away with this?"

Monjack's mother reacted: "It's incredibly upsetting. It's very difficult to know how you deal with it anymore. Will we ever get any answers about Simon and Brittany? No one will help me and I just want to find out what happened.

"The toxicology test Angelo did – and its awful result – has spurred him on to want to do more. I'm not surprised at all he wants to exhume Brittany."

Bertolotti died in 2019 at the age of 92.

