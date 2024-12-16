'House of Horrors' Mansion Where Brittany Murphy Died and Britney Spears Encountered 'Bad Spirits' Listed for Sale at $18Million Despite Claims it's 'Cursed'

Spears, now 43, sold it to Murphy for close to $4million. In 2009, Murphy collapsed on the property and was later pronounced dead at age 32.

Just five months later, Murphy's husband, Simon Monjack, would also die at the mansion at the age of 40. While traumatic incidents have occurred at the residence, a Zillow listing claims the home has been "reborn", after undergoing "a complete metamorphosis".

This includes a "newly redesigned" exterior and other changes.

David Parnes of Carolwood Estates, a Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles alum, is handling the sale with an asking price of $17,995,000.