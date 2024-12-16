How He Did It: JonBenet 'Hitman' Who Confessed to Her Dad Detailed How He Gained Entry to Their Home Through a Side Door and 'Hid in Closet' Before Murdering Tot

A hitman revealed in frightening detail how he gained entry to the Boulder, Colo., home of the Ramsey family before he "murdered" little JonBenet Ramsey.

The man, who called himself David Cooper, claimed he was hired by a disgruntled employee of JonBenet's dad John to kill the tot, as this masthead reported.

We can now reveal Cooper told John — in three separate phone calls — he entered the home around 10.30 p.m. on December 25, 1996, shortly after the Ramseys returned from a Christmas party.

He gained entrance through an unlocked door on the side of the house, he said.

His description matched the so-called "Butler's Door" on the north side of the house, which was found slightly ajar by the police the next morning.