Jamie Foxx Branded a Racist Woman-Hater After Anti-White Rant a Year After ‘Ray’ Star Was at Center of 'Anti-Semitism' Scandal

Dec. 16 2024, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Jamie Foxx has been branded a racist woman-hater after an anti-white rant just one year after the actor was forced to apologize for a controversial post that was branded anti-Semitic by followers.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the actor and singer found himself at the center of another controversy as fans are left suspecting he took a nasty swipe at his longtime ex Katie Holmes on his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was..., after he made a remark about "white women."

jamie foxx slammed white women comments katie holmes
Source: MEGA

The actor is in hot water and was accused of taking a swipe at his ex.

On the Netflix special, Foxx, 57, spoke about his dating life — despite being very private about his relationships.

He said: "Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured. I've been cured of everything, no more white girls. I'm serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls."

Foxx and Holmes kept their six-year relationship private while dating from 2013 to 2019.

After a few rare appearances together during their romance, Holmes ended their romance as they were living very “different lives."

Sources close to the couple said at the time: "It has been many years of him stepping out with other women. He’s disrespectful, and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers, as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working."

jamie foxx slammed white women comments katie holmes
Source: MEGA

Holmes called it quits on the romance as they were living 'different lives.'

Foxx's relationship status with his latest girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, after the duo confirmed their romance back in August 2023.

The backlash surrounding Foxx's comments about "white women" comes as the actor had to receive stitches after allegedly being involved in an altercation at Mr. Chow, a high-end Chinese restaurant.

While celebrating his birthday, police were called to the restaurant after receiving a call about a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

According to reports, the assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded — but an altercation between two parties did occur.

A police spokesperson said: "Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement's hands."

jamie foxx slammed white women comments katie holmes
Source: MEGA

Foxx found himself in hot water last year for a controversial Instagram post.

Foxx found himself in hot water once again last year and was forced to apologize for a controversial post that was branded anti-Semitic by fans.

On Instagram, the actor posted a message that said: "They killed this dude called Jesus... what do you think they'll do to you???!"

The post included the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove and received a massive amount of backlash before Foxx apologized.

He wrote: "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense, and I’m sorry. That was never my intent."

In the Netflix special, Foxx also shared details surrounding the private health scare in April 2023.

The 56-year-old actor admitted that he doesn't "remember 20 days" following a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

After 20 days in the hospital, Foxx said he woke up and was in a wheelchair.

Foxx added the whole scenario felt “like a f------ prank.”

