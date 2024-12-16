Jamie Foxx Branded a Racist Woman-Hater After Anti-White Rant a Year After ‘Ray’ Star Was at Center of 'Anti-Semitism' Scandal

Jamie Foxx has been branded a racist woman-hater after an anti-white rant just one year after the actor was forced to apologize for a controversial post that was branded anti-Semitic by followers.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the actor and singer found himself at the center of another controversy as fans are left suspecting he took a nasty swipe at his longtime ex Katie Holmes on his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was..., after he made a remark about "white women."