Brittany Murphy 'Murder Cover-Up': Riddle of Why Coroner Refused to Test the Actress' Hair for Poison Exposed — on 15-Year Anniversary of Shock Death

The outraged father of tragic actress Brittany Murphy demanded justice for his deceased daughter – and wanted her body to be exhumed to find the real reason she died.

RadarOnline.com can reveal ahead of the 15th anniversary of Murphy's death her late father, Angelo Bertolotti, was convinced his 32-year-old daughter died on December 20, 2009, after being poisoned.

Officially, the Los Angeles Coroner's Office determined the Clueless star succumbed to pneumonia.