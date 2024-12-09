EXCLUSIVE: Caged 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Begs President Joe Biden For Pardon in the Wake of Hunter's Sweet Deal — 'Make It Right and Allow Me to go Home'

In the letter obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Netflix star wrote: "I know you know who I am because Vice President Harris posted on her Twitter for everyone to go watch Tiger King. Yes, my name is Joseph Maldonado aka Joe Exotic, and I am an innocent political prisoner of yours in America's federal prison system. I am a political prisoner all for the Big Cat Safety Act which Vice President Harris bragged about sponsoring.

"You want to know why you all lost the election in 2024? Let me begin by explaining to you the millions of people in this country are tired of the system being used against them for a personal agenda and the hate that your administration promotes. To put me in prison the Department of Justice used a group of criminals to lie under oath and testify against me all while the U.S. Attorneys, FBI agents and Federal Wildlife Service agents knew they were lying and committing horrible crimes at the same time."