EXCLUSIVE: Caged 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Begs President Joe Biden For Pardon in the Wake of Hunter's Sweet Deal — 'Make It Right and Allow Me to go Home'
Tiger King star Joe Exotic has begged Joe Biden for pardon just one week after the president made a deal for his son, Hunter Biden, just days before he was set to be sentenced for his crimes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the former Netflix star wrote a letter to the current commander-in-chief claiming that he is "innocent and has served 7 years for nothing".
In the letter obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Netflix star wrote: "I know you know who I am because Vice President Harris posted on her Twitter for everyone to go watch Tiger King. Yes, my name is Joseph Maldonado aka Joe Exotic, and I am an innocent political prisoner of yours in America's federal prison system. I am a political prisoner all for the Big Cat Safety Act which Vice President Harris bragged about sponsoring.
"You want to know why you all lost the election in 2024? Let me begin by explaining to you the millions of people in this country are tired of the system being used against them for a personal agenda and the hate that your administration promotes. To put me in prison the Department of Justice used a group of criminals to lie under oath and testify against me all while the U.S. Attorneys, FBI agents and Federal Wildlife Service agents knew they were lying and committing horrible crimes at the same time."
With just weeks remaining in his presidency, Joe Exotic took a jab at the Biden administration.
He wrote: "Is this the end of what your administration stands for? Or will you find it within your power to make it right and allow me to go home based on the evidence of my case that I am innocent and have served 7 years for nothing."
The former exotic animal park owner is serving a 21-year sentence after he was convicted for a murder-to-hire plot against Carol Baskin, his rival, an animal rights activist.
As previously reported, Maldonado is battling cancer while behind bars — plus, he was also diagnosed with scabies.
The former exotic animal park owner was jailed in 2019 and is currently set to be released in 2036.
He's hoping to be released next year after his legal team filed an appeal for a retrial based on newly discovered evidence.
The Netflix star concluded his letter: "A corrupt system failing the American people so criminals can continue to take over America."
Just days after President-elect Donald Trump won the historic 2024 presidential election, Joe penned him a letter also begging for pardon.
Revealing the letter to RadarOnline.com, Exotic wrote: "A lot of people went to bat for you in 2021 who have been living in hell ever since then.
"Everyone hopes you keep the promises you made during your campaign, which include pardoning everyone sooner than later in January 2025.
"Some of those very people have been stuck in solitary confinement, forced to live like rats, have killed themselves in prison, or have died.
"Some, like myself, have fought like hell to hang on, hoping for you to win this election."
