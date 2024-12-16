Your tip
Joe Biden

Joe Biden's Administration FINALLY Addresses Disturbing Deluge of Drones in New Jersey By Using VERY Basis Aviation Explanation

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

The government has had much to say when it comes to the mysterious drones.

Dec. 16 2024

President Joe Biden's administration has addressed the mysterious drones in New Jersey, pointing to a new Federal Aviation Administration rule as the reason behind the numerous sightings.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the outgoing DHS secretary, also confirmed they simply cannot shoot the drones out of the sky, as President-elect Donald Trump previously suggested, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

joe biden pardons
Source: MEGA

President Biden's adminstration addressed the numerous mysterious drone sightings that have been seen the last month.

On Sunday, Mayorkas explained: "In September of 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA, changed the rules so that drones could fly at night, and that may be one of the reasons why now people are seeing more drones than they did before, especially from dawn to dusk."

The FAA imposes restrictions on nighttime operations, and most drones are not allowed to fly at night unless they are equipped with anti-collision lights that are visible for at least three miles.

However, after numerous reports of drone activity in November near Morris County, New Jersey, the FAA issued temporary bans on drone flights over a Trump-owned golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, as well as over Picatinny Arsenal Military Base.

donald trump conspiracy nuts project blue beam theory drone sightings
Source: @BUCKY13/TIKTOK

Strange flying objects have been spotted in the east coast for over a month.

Mayorkas explained authorities need to be expanded for the Department of Homeland Security and its partners to "incapacitate" these drones.

On Monday, Trump spoke to reporters and called out the government's lack of urgency: "The government knows what is happening. Our military knows where they took off from."

The 78-year-old added it would be simple for the U.S. to take action, but lawmakers are purposely keeping people in the dark.

Trump explained: "They know where it came from and where it went. And for some reason they don’t want to comment. And I think they’d be better off saying what it is.

"Our military knows and our president knows and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense."

When the controversial politician was asked if he is receiving ongoing intelligence briefings about the drones, he cryptically replied: "I don't want to answer that."

abc news settles trump defamation lawsuit
Source: MEGA

President-elect Donald Trump said the U.S. government know where the drones 'are coming from'.

Despite his anger, Trump does not believe the drones pose a risk: "I can’t imagine it’s the enemy because if it’s the enemy, they’d blast them. Something strange is going on and for some reason they don’t want to tell the people."

However, Trump said he would be avoiding his National Golf Club in Bedminster, after the objects were spotted in the skies there as well.

"They’re very close to Bedminster. I think maybe I won't spend the weekend in Bedminster," he said, and added he would be "canceling my trip".

Previously, the very vocal Trump took to Truth Social platform to offer up his suggestion to handle the mysterious drones, just a few weeks before he is officially sworn in as the 47th president.

He raged: "Mystery drone sightings all over the country. Can this really be happening without our government's knowledge? I don't think so! Let the public know, and now.

"Otherwise, shoot them down!"

kamala harris joe biden tree lighting
Source: MEGA

Biden's administration pointed to a new Federal Aviation Administration rule as the reason behind the flying objects.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Sightings of unidentified flying objects at night have been reported in not only in New Jersey, but New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland as well.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist, recently claimed the sightings are part of "Project Blue Beam".

Project Blue Beam, a conspiracy theory originated in the 1990s, claims global elites, including governmental and military entities, are plotting to fabricate celestial events using sophisticated technology to manipulate the world's population.

The baffling theory has found traction again online as Trump supporters such as Kirk claim the US government is staging an "alien invasion" as an excuse to impose authoritarian rule.

