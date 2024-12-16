Joe Biden's Administration FINALLY Addresses Disturbing Deluge of Drones in New Jersey By Using VERY Basis Aviation Explanation

On Sunday, Mayorkas explained: "In September of 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA, changed the rules so that drones could fly at night, and that may be one of the reasons why now people are seeing more drones than they did before, especially from dawn to dusk."

The FAA imposes restrictions on nighttime operations, and most drones are not allowed to fly at night unless they are equipped with anti-collision lights that are visible for at least three miles.

However, after numerous reports of drone activity in November near Morris County, New Jersey, the FAA issued temporary bans on drone flights over a Trump-owned golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, as well as over Picatinny Arsenal Military Base.