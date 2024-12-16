Your tip
Brad Pitt Furiously Hits Out at 'Publicity Stunt' Blockbuster Movie Bid to Reunite Him With Estranged Ex Angelina Jolie for Big-Screen Love Story

Split photo of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Pitt is in no rush to reunite with ex Jolie.

Dec. 16 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt has completely shot down any hope of an on-screen reunion with ex Angelina Jolie.

A Hollywood producer had flirted with the idea for his new movie, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the star said there's not enough cash in the world for that.

brad pitt gripped with fear
Source: MEGA

Pitt has turned down a chance to work with ex Jolie again on film.

Producer Danny Rossner - the man behind "blockbusters" like the parody film 2001: A Space Travesty (with Leslie Neilsen) and action movie The Ultimate Weapon (with Hulk Hogan) wants to hire the warring former spouses to play romantic lovers in his new film based on the life of hotelier Emmanuel Martinez.

Pitt, 60, would play Emmanuel Martinez, the hotel owner, while Jolie, 49, would tackle the role of his bewitching mistress and muse, Emma Digard.

And yes, the love story would feature some heavy PDA, as Rossner explained: "There is a love scene … It’s a torrid one, too. It’s not salacious but there are very heavy love scenes. [Martinez] had a wife and he had a mistress."

angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie likely wouldn't have been receptive to the idea either.

But sources close to Pitt say there is "no way" he would "lower himself" to work with his ex.

An insider told DailyMail.com: "All the money in the world wouldn’t get Brad to appear in a movie with Angelina ever again. It would definitely spark public interest, but it’s not anything he would ever consider for a moment."

brad pitt gripped with fear
Source: MEGA

The couple divorced in 2016 and have been battling it out ever since.

Pitt and Jolie met nearly 20 years ago, when they co-starred as warring assassin spouses in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

They married in 2014, and share six kids – Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

//mr and mrs smith__
Source: Fox

The A-listers met on the set of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after an explosive fight on their private jet. The two have been at war – both in and out of courtrooms – ever since.

The insider explained: "They are currently bitter enemies so there is no way Brad would lower himself to be paid any amount of money to talk to Angie on screen. She's caused him so much heartache and doesn’t even want his inner circle to talk about her."

Still, Rossner has his hopes – along with a big blank check ready for each. The producer says he already has around $60million from backers to try to convince the former couple to come together once more.

He told Page Six he's already worked on the math: "Right now, I think, Brad Pitt’s (rate) is in the $20 to $25million range per movie, and Angelina Jolie is in the $15million range."

angelina jolie brad pitt locked hollywoods nastiest divorce dropping fight
Source: MEGA

Pitt and Jolie share six kids, some of which have distanced themselves from Pitt.

There is, however, doubt over whether or nor Rossner's offer is really any good. Another source admitted it was al a "clever publicity stunt" and "not something either side entertained".

They added: "There was never any real offer."

However, Rossners said: "If we can have a cease fire between Israel and Lebanon, (Pitt and Jolie) can put their differences aside and come together to build a bridge and make this movie.

