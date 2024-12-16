Brad Pitt Furiously Hits Out at 'Publicity Stunt' Blockbuster Movie Bid to Reunite Him With Estranged Ex Angelina Jolie for Big-Screen Love Story

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after an explosive fight on their private jet. The two have been at war – both in and out of courtrooms – ever since.

The insider explained: "They are currently bitter enemies so there is no way Brad would lower himself to be paid any amount of money to talk to Angie on screen. She's caused him so much heartache and doesn’t even want his inner circle to talk about her."

Still, Rossner has his hopes – along with a big blank check ready for each. The producer says he already has around $60million from backers to try to convince the former couple to come together once more.

He told Page Six he's already worked on the math: "Right now, I think, Brad Pitt’s (rate) is in the $20 to $25million range per movie, and Angelina Jolie is in the $15million range."