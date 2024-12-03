What Really Happened — At Last: Angelina Jolie's Legal Victory Could Lead to Brad Pitt Handing over 'Family Abuse' Documents
Angelina Jolie has scored a massive legal victory against her ex-husband Brad Pitt that could result in him handing over bombshell documents.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the judge handling their case ruled that the actor must hand over documents and communications which could prove Jolie's claims that he was "abusive" towards her and their children.
The former Hollywood couple is in the midst of a nasty court battle over their French vineyard.
In the latest update, the bitter exes seem to be determined to resurface personal family issues to use against each other.
The court battle has been going on since Pitt sued his ex-wife, 49, in 2022 for selling her stake in their Chateau Miraval estate.
Following their nasty split in 2016, discussions surrounding ownership of the winery turned for the worse.
According to previous court documents, Pitt, 60, claimed the negotiations between the two "progressed intermittently into January 2021."
The actor's team allegedly offered the actress $54.4 million towards the buyout of her stake in the estate.
According to Pitt, Jolie violated the couple's agreement after she sold her shares in 2021 to the Stoli Group, owned and controlled by Russian billionaire, Yuri Shefler, and its subsidiary Tenute del Mondo.
In 2022, less than a year after Jolie sold her shares, Pitt filed the $67 million lawsuit against his ex-wife that escalated their troubles.
In the latest court docs, Pitt has been ordered to hand over any form of communication between September 14, 2016 to December 31, 2018 — which starts on the day Jolie claimed he abused her and their children on a private plane which led to their split.
According to Jolie, Pitt allegedly poured red wine and beer over her and their children.
Pitt denied Jolie's abusive claims and was cleared by law enforcement following an investigation.
Despite being cleared, the actress claimed that Pitt has a "history of physical abuse."
According to the award-winning actress, Pitt tried to "force her" to sign an $8.5million NDA to cover up any alleged "abuse."
According to Jolie's team, the documents that Pitt is required to hand over will provide "communications concerning abuse, lies to authorities, and years of cover up."
Pitt's team fired back at the request calling it "wide-ranging and intrusive".
After a lengthy-battle, the former lovers are set to come face to face in trial next year.
A source close to Pitt previously told DailyMail.com: "This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings."
The two parted ways in 2016 after six years together and share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.
