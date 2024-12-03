Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Brad Pitt

What Really Happened — At Last: Angelina Jolie's Legal Victory Could Lead to Brad Pitt Handing over 'Family Abuse' Documents

Photo of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

The actress scored the massive legal victory in the case against Pitt.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Angelina Jolie has scored a massive legal victory against her ex-husband Brad Pitt that could result in him handing over bombshell documents.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the judge handling their case ruled that the actor must hand over documents and communications which could prove Jolie's claims that he was "abusive" towards her and their children.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie brad pitt legal war abuse claims docs
Source: MEGA

The exes are in the midst of a nasty court battle over their French vineyard.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Hollywood couple is in the midst of a nasty court battle over their French vineyard.

In the latest update, the bitter exes seem to be determined to resurface personal family issues to use against each other.

The court battle has been going on since Pitt sued his ex-wife, 49, in 2022 for selling her stake in their Chateau Miraval estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Following their nasty split in 2016, discussions surrounding ownership of the winery turned for the worse.

According to previous court documents, Pitt, 60, claimed the negotiations between the two "progressed intermittently into January 2021."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt angelina jolie court doc pp
Source: MEGA

The two have been battling over their vineyard.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor's team allegedly offered the actress $54.4 million towards the buyout of her stake in the estate.

According to Pitt, Jolie violated the couple's agreement after she sold her shares in 2021 to the Stoli Group, owned and controlled by Russian billionaire, Yuri Shefler, and its subsidiary Tenute del Mondo.

In 2022, less than a year after Jolie sold her shares, Pitt filed the $67 million lawsuit against his ex-wife that escalated their troubles.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

In the latest court docs, Pitt has been ordered to hand over any form of communication between September 14, 2016 to December 31, 2018 — which starts on the day Jolie claimed he abused her and their children on a private plane which led to their split.

According to Jolie, Pitt allegedly poured red wine and beer over her and their children.

Pitt denied Jolie's abusive claims and was cleared by law enforcement following an investigation.

Despite being cleared, the actress claimed that Pitt has a "history of physical abuse."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Pitt was accused of trying to 'force' Jolie to sign an NDA.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the award-winning actress, Pitt tried to "force her" to sign an $8.5million NDA to cover up any alleged "abuse."

According to Jolie's team, the documents that Pitt is required to hand over will provide "communications concerning abuse, lies to authorities, and years of cover up."

Pitt's team fired back at the request calling it "wide-ranging and intrusive".

Article continues below advertisement

After a lengthy-battle, the former lovers are set to come face to face in trial next year.

A source close to Pitt previously told DailyMail.com: "This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings."

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie brad pitt legal war abuse claims docs
Source: MEGA

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

The two parted ways in 2016 after six years together and share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.