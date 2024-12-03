Ivanka Trump Flaunts Stunning Figure in Plunging Black Swimsuit While Surfing on Family Vacation
Ivanka Trump has left her loyal supporters sweating thanks to her plunging swimsuit.
The 43-year-old rocked the black one-piece while surfing on a 40-foot-long stimulator during a family vacation just weeks before her father, Donald Trump, is sworn in as the country's 47th President, RadarOnline can reveal.
Ivanka posted a video of herself surfing on the stimulator to her Instagram Stories — a clip that was later reposted on a fan page.
In the clip, Ivanka is seen holding onto a rope with one hand while attempting to balance on a surf board and showing off her incredible figure.
Ivanka even laughed during the surfing session and threw up a "hang loose" sign with her hand, a gesture usually associated with the surf culture.
In a video reposted by another fan account, Ivanka was given tips by instructors as she somehow stayed on the board.
All this comes as Ivanka continues to remain out of the spotlight when it comes to her controversial father's presidential plans, despite once being a huge presence in his previous campaigns.
During the 2016 and 2020 elections, the mom-of-three was featured in television ads, took part in rallies, and often appeared on national convention stages alongside her dad.
Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, previously revealed her goal of prioritizing her family over her father’s political career. When asked about the chances of her rejoining the campaign — before her father was voted president again — he answered with a straightforward: "Zero".
At the time, Kushner added his wife "made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she's been remarkably consistent."
Kushner also said if his father-in-law were to win the 2024 presidential election, there wouldn't be "a major shift in terms of what we prioritize".
He added: "We’re rooting for him — obviously, we're proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward."
While his eldest child is not involved in his political side of life, it has not stopped the president-elect from making heavily criticized decisions. The 78-year-old was recently ridiculed by many for selecting controversial conspiracy theorist Kash Patel to replace Christopher Wray to run the FBI.
Patel has been vocal in his calls for radical changes to the bureau, once claiming he would shut down the FBI's headquarters on day one and make it into a "deep state" museum.
Patel also testified at a Colorado court hearing related to Donald's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
After Patel was named the next head of the FBI, critics sworn X to rage as one person said: "Yeah, I'm unplugging from the news for the next 4 years. I just can't anymore. I'm not going to be shocked if Alex Jones or Kanye West find their way into this administration somehow. What a joke!"
Jones is another conspiracy theorist who once claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, while West is a disgraced rapper who ran for president in 2020.
Another critic said: "Get your popcorn ready with some extra butter! This country is about to go off the rails in a dramatic and fiery fashion."
More of the incoming president's cabinet selections include Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
