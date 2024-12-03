Florence Pugh 'Raging' She Gets Mistaken For Loopy Amber Heard by Fans: 'She's Team Johnny!'
Actress Florence Pugh has had enough of the Amber Heard comparisons.
Despite her booming Hollywood career, 28-year-old Pugh is reportedly "hurt" by being constantly mistaken for Johnny Depp’s ex-wife – who became infamous during her 2022 defamation trial and is 10 years her senior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An industry insider dished: "Florence is having a bigger career than Amber ever had, but everyone knows Amber's face because of the Johnny Depp trial."
Depp's victorious 2022 defamation trial against Heard, who he sued over claims of physical harm made in a 2018 newspaper op-ed, launched her into the spotlight.
Depp and Heard originally met in 2009 and started dating three years later, eventually marrying in a civil ceremony in 2016.
Heard filed for divorce later that year and accused Depp of being abusive throughout their entire relationship.
Being mistaken for Heard's doppelganger has put Pugh in a tricky position, especially after she faced backlash for liking Depp's Instagram post celebrating his victory in the court case against Heard.
A source said: "Florence is Team Johnny, which makes it more uncomfortable for when she's mistaken for Amber."
Since the trial was televised and became a global sensation, the Aquaman actress gained widespread recognition.
Now, when fans ask Pugh for an autograph, some are annoyed to find she doesn't sign Heard's name, insiders report.
They added: "But even more, it hurts her pride – Amber is 10 years older than she is."
Critics slammed Pugh after she liked The Pirates of the Caribbean star's statement, where he thanked the jury for giving him his "life back" and said he brought the case to life "to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome".
One person wrote on X: "Florence Pugh just liked an Instagram pic about Johnny Depp winning... Like [what the f**] kind of a world are we in? Why do people think this s--t is a joke?"
Another slammed: "MISS FLORENCE PUGH?! I cannot believe I ever thought she'd be the next it girl. I cannot believe this, her a--."
Meanwhile, several other celebrities and prominent figures – including Javier Bardem, Winona Ryder, Kate Moss, and Vanessa Paradis – were among those who openly supported Depp during the trial.
Pugh, who recently starred in We Live In Time opposite Andrew Garfield, has even become known for her cinematic "frown" done in several of her films.
The actress has opened up about the signature face before, noting how when she's "sad" in a scene, the frown happens "before the tremble comes" and she "doesn't even realize" she's doing it.
During Heard's trial, many made a connection between her and the Midsommar star once more – believing Heard was imitating her recognized face.
You can see the comparison in the video below:
Pugh has had a vibrant career, starring in films such as Oppenheimer, Dune, Don't Worry Darling, The Wonder, and Little Women, the last of which snagged her a 2020 Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.
As for Heard, RadarOnline.com revealed in September the actress had moved to Spain for a "quieter life" following the explosive trial.
In late 2022, the actress ditched America and moved to Mallorca, Spain before ultimately settling in Madrid with her three-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.