Justice Finally on Way for 100-Year-Old Nazi After Bombshell Legal Ruling Over Former SS Guard Accused of Slaughtering 3,322 WW2 Prisoners at Horror Auschwitz-Style Camp

His day of reckoning was initially halted in February, when an expert determined Formanek was not fit to stand trial due to his mental and physical condition. A local court then decided not to press the charges.

However, on Tuesday, a higher court in Frankfurt overturned that decision, arguing the expert’s decision had not been based on "sufficient facts."

The court said: "The expert himself stated that it was not possible to interview the defendant and that the opportunity for extensive psychiatric testing was not available."