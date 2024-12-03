Your tip
Margot Robbie Tells How Going Fully-Frontal Naked in 'Wolf of Wall Street' Was Her Idea All Along — Despite Director Martin Scorsese Telling Her to Wear Robe

Composite photos of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA;Red Granite Pictures/Paramount

Margot Robbie insists she was behind the idea to go fully-frontal nude in Wolf of Wall Street.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Margot Robbie claims it was her idea to go fully nude in hit movie Wolf of Wall Street - despite director Martin Scorsese offering her a robe.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Australian actress, 34, took the creative direction into her own hands, believing that's how her character Naomi would have seduced stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who was played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

margot robbie no wedding ring marriage issues
Source: MEGA

Robbie claims director Martin Scorsese offered the chance for her to wear a robe which she rejected.

Robbie said: "That's not what she would do in that scene," she said of her character wearing a robe.

"The whole point is that she's going to come out completely naked — that's the card she's playing."

And Robbie's creative input didn't stop there because during her audition, she slapped DiCaprio instead of kissing him.

margot robbie tells how going fully frontal naked in wolf of wall street was her idea all along despite director martin scorsese telling her to wear robe
Source: Red Granite Pictures/Paramount

Robbie also claimed she slapped co-star Leonardo DiCaprio instead of kissing him in one particular scene.

The actress recalled: "I thought, I could kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now, and that would be awesome.

"I can't wait to tell all of my friends this. And then I thought… nah. And just walloped him in the face.

“It was dead silence for what felt like an eternity but was probably three seconds.

"Then they just burst out laughing."

She added: “Leo and Marty were laughing so hard, they said 'that was great.'

"I was thinking, I'm going to get arrested, I'm pretty sure that's assault, battery."

She then joked that they could have said to her: "Not only will you never work again, actually you will go to jail for this, you idiot. And also why did you have to hit him so hard? You should have done it lighter."

margot robbie wolf of wall street paramount pictures
Source: Red Granite Pictures/Paramount

Robbie admitted her character Naomi would have seduced stockbroker Jordan Belfort by going totally nude.

Robbie also admitted she still can't make sense as to why her film Babylon was a box office flop — and is remaining hopeful it will eventually become a huge success

Released in cinemas in 2022, the Damien Chazelle directed movie is set in Hollywood in the 1920s before the Hays Code was introduced, prohibiting profanity, nudity, drug use, sexual "perversion," and inter-racial relationships on screen.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

margot robbie tells how going fully frontal naked in wolf of wall street was her idea all along despite director martin scorsese telling her to wear robe
Source: Red Granite Pictures/Paramount

Robbie also questioned why her 2022 film Babylon, also starring Brad Pitt and Olivia Wilde, flopped at the box office.

The Barbie actress starred alongside industry heavyweights Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, and Olivia Wilde and despite having a budget of $80million, the film flopped at the box office and took home a pitiful $64.9m — and no one is more perplexed by its underwhelming performance than Robbie.

She said: "I don't get it either.

"I know I am biased because I am very close to the project and I obviously believe in it, but I still can't figure out why people hated it."

margot robbie barbie feet
Source: MEGA

Robbie became a mom for the first time in October after welcoming son with husband Tom Ackerley.

Robbie added: "I wonder if in 20 years people are going to be like, 'Wait, Babylon didn't do well at the time?'

"Like when you hear that Shawshank Redemption was a failure at the time and you're like like, 'How is that possible?'"

The interview comes shortly after Robbie welcomed her first child.

The I, Tonya star gave birth to a baby boy on October 17, having gone into labor just before her due date.

She was spotted showcasing her growing baby bump as she attended the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in England with her husband, the film producer Tom Ackerley.

Robbie started dating Ackerley in 2014 after they met on the set of the French WWII movie Suite Française the year prior.

Then, in the summer of this year, the news broke that the couple were expecting their first child together.

At the time, a source said that the couple had "wanted to start a family for quite some time."

The insider went on to add: "Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted.

"They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

