Margot Robbie Tells How Going Fully-Frontal Naked in 'Wolf of Wall Street' Was Her Idea All Along — Despite Director Martin Scorsese Telling Her to Wear Robe

Margot Robbie insists she was behind the idea to go fully-frontal nude in Wolf of Wall Street.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Australian actress, 34, took the creative direction into her own hands, believing that's how her character Naomi would have seduced stockbroker Jordan Belfort , who was played by Leonardo DiCaprio .

Margot Robbie claims it was her idea to go fully nude in hit movie Wolf of Wall Street - despite director Martin Scorsese offering her a robe.

Robbie claims director Martin Scorsese offered the chance for her to wear a robe which she rejected.

And Robbie's creative input didn't stop there because during her audition, she slapped DiCaprio instead of kissing him.

"The whole point is that she's going to come out completely naked — that's the card she's playing."

Robbie said: "That's not what she would do in that scene," she said of her character wearing a robe.

Robbie also claimed she slapped co-star Leonardo DiCaprio instead of kissing him in one particular scene.

The actress recalled: "I thought, I could kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now, and that would be awesome.

"I can't wait to tell all of my friends this. And then I thought… nah. And just walloped him in the face.

“It was dead silence for what felt like an eternity but was probably three seconds.

"Then they just burst out laughing."

She added: “Leo and Marty were laughing so hard, they said 'that was great.'

"I was thinking, I'm going to get arrested, I'm pretty sure that's assault, battery."

She then joked that they could have said to her: "Not only will you never work again, actually you will go to jail for this, you idiot. And also why did you have to hit him so hard? You should have done it lighter."