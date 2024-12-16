We Break Down the Huge Questions that Still Need Answered From Bombshell Interview with Liam Payne's Pal Who Saw Him Hours Before Brutal Balcony Fall Death

His claims jar with reports alleging Payne appeared to be drunk and causing issues for hotel staff before he returned to his room on his own, plus a toxicology report which found traces of "alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants" in his system, sparking the question: How did his behavior turn erratic so quickly?

It comes as a male eye-witness to Payne's death plunge broke his silence, claiming the sound of the singer’s body hitting the ground was "more haunting" than seeing him fall.

Noris and Payne first grew close in 2020 after they met at a Vogue event in London.

The businessman is said to have joined Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, 25, in Argentina in the days prior to the tragedy.