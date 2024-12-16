We Break Down the Huge Questions that Still Need Answered From Bombshell Interview with Liam Payne's Pal Who Saw Him Hours Before Brutal Balcony Fall Death
A bombshell interview by Liam Payne's close friend who saw him hours before his fatal balcony plunge has sparked several unanswered questions over the One Direction star’s death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Argentinian businessman Roger Nores, 31, said Payne was "in good spirits" while in his company and his behavior was "nothing out of the ordinary" as he mingled with "10 or 15 Americans" at a Buenos Aires hotel who were there for a wedding.
His claims jar with reports alleging Payne appeared to be drunk and causing issues for hotel staff before he returned to his room on his own, plus a toxicology report which found traces of "alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants" in his system, sparking the question: How did his behavior turn erratic so quickly?
It comes as a male eye-witness to Payne's death plunge broke his silence, claiming the sound of the singer’s body hitting the ground was "more haunting" than seeing him fall.
Noris and Payne first grew close in 2020 after they met at a Vogue event in London.
The businessman is said to have joined Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, 25, in Argentina in the days prior to the tragedy.
As cops continue to look into the shock death and what may have caused Liam's fall many have suggested that he wasn't given enough support on the day he died.
Argentina's public prosecutor's office have fuelled these claims with them announcing one of the people they have charged in connection to the death "abandoned" Liam.
They say the individual is accused of "abandonment of a person followed by death".
It carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison under Argentinian law.
It remains unclear which of the people who have been charged the comments may be about.
Five suspects are currently under investigation over the pop star's death are set to learn early in the New Year if they will be prosecuted.
Two employees at the Buenos Aires hotel where the 31-year-old singer died joined three other men under official investigation this week.
Liam’s alleged drug dealer Braian Nahuel Paiz and Nores are said to be among the other people cops are looking at.
The third is former hotel worker Ezequiel David Pereyra.
In his interview, Nores hit back at any claims suggesting he abandoned Liam by saying he checked on his pal three times before leaving him for the day.
He reiterated Payne was acting in his usual manner and didn't appear to be behaving in any way that raised suspicions over his well being.
The multimillionaire has also previously said: "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened."
A few days after Payne's death, officials said that it was likely the former One Direction star "did not know what he was doing" in the moments before his fatal balcony plunge.
They said this was due to the "state he was in".
'CEO Killer' Luigi Mangione’s Grandfather Exposed as 'Bully Businessman' With Mafia Links — As Ivy League Grad Is Charged With Second-Degree Murder
This was later supported by the official police report on his death which said he suffered "catastrophic injuries incompatible with life".
Payne didn't "adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself" as he fell, the report added.
Officials said this could be inferred to mean he may have been in a state of semi or even total unconsciousness at the time.
Eyewitness Bret Watson, was in a room on the first floor of the hotel with his wedding planner when they saw Payne fall to his death.
He said: "We happened to be looking out of the window of the hotel at the pool area just to show her the view from the hotel and we saw Liam fall."
Watson continued: "We immediately rushed out on the balcony to see what it was and when we looked down you could see that it was Liam laying on the ground.
"He landed face up so we could tell right away that it was Liam and he was motionless."
The witness added: "I don't have a medical background but it looked like he passed away immediately upon impact."