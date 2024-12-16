Your tip
Liam Payne

Liam Payne 'Death Cover-Ups' Exposed: How Grim Hotel Security Footage to Mystery Men and His Missing Rolex Hint at Foul Play

Photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

The One Direction singer died in mid-October after a tragic fall from his balcony.

Dec. 16 2024, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

Two months after the heartbreaking passing of One Direction star Liam Payne, the "cover-ups" that have hinted towards foul play in the late singer's death have been revealed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disturbing hotel security that was captured just minutes before the singer plunged to his death, and his Rolex missing has raised more questions about the tragedy.

liam payne death cover ups revealed
Source: MEGA

A video emerged of hotel workers carrying Payne back to his room.

Payne, 31, tragically died after plunging from a third-floor balcony during a trip to Argentina in mid-October.

Just hours after his death was reported, photos from inside Payne's hotel room surfaced on social media and showed a smashed TV screen, screwed-up burnt aluminum foil in a bathtub, white powder, and other drug paraphernalia.

A toxicology report confirmed the singer had a mix of drugs in his bloodstream at the time of his death, including "pink cocaine" — a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy — as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack.

As police continued to investigate Payne's death, a video emerged of hotel workers carrying the singer from the hotel lobby back to his hotel room.

Three men were seen moving the nearly unconscious singer to his room just moments before he tragically plunged from the balcony.

Composite photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

The singer was laid to rest in November.

Fans were quick to slam the hotel workers for not seeking police assistance sooner and for leaving the One Direction singer alone in his room.

Private investigator Paul Huebl said the hotel crew should be "scrambling for cover," especially after the Rolex that Payne was reportedly wearing went missing.

He said: "The missing watch is a big deal because it shows motive — it didn't walk away by itself."

He continued: "They should've immediately called 911, but instead it turned into a clusterf---."

According to local outlets, an autopsy showed the singer died from “multiple traumas” that caused “internal and external bleeding.”

Payne was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering severe injuries from his 45ft fall, including a cranial fracture.

liam payne crazed final hours exposed
Source: MEGA

Before the tragic fall, hotel workers called 911 and asked authorities to arrive urgently.

Before the tragic fall, hotel workers called 911 and asked authorities to arrive urgently.

Payne was reportedly acting "erratic" in the hotel lobby, and the hotel owner claimed he was "breaking everything in his room" under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The hotel worker even stated in the call: "They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk."

Hotel workers heard a loud sound in the courtyard after the call for help and discovered Payne's body just after 5 pm.

liam payne death cover ups revealed
Source: MEGA

The hotel lobby where workers were seen carrying Payne.

In early November, charges have been filed against Liam Payne’s friend, a hotel staff member, and an alleged drug dealer in connection with the singer's tragic death.

The three individuals were arrested and charged with "abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics", which was confirmed in a statement from prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea's office.

