EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Gripped With Fear Angelina Jolie is Out for Revenge' After Shocking New Court Ruling — Nearly 20 Years After They Fell in Love

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has told pals that ex-wife Angelina Jolie is out to "finish" him after she scored a decisive court win nearly two decades after they first fell in love.

Next year marks 20 years since Jolie and Pitt met and fell in love on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith – fast becoming Hollywood's ultimate golden couple and going on to wed at their picturesque French chateau in 2014, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But now, eight years on from when Angelina, 49, first filed for divorce after just two years of marriage, their Chateau Miraval wedding venue is at the center of one of the most toxic splits the showbiz world has ever seen.

The couple have been locked in a legal duel for the estate, which produces their Miraval Rose wine, since 2021, when Angelina sold her share to a Russian vodka magnate, a decision Brad, 60, promptly sued her for.