EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Gripped With Fear Angelina Jolie is Out for Revenge' After Shocking New Court Ruling — Nearly 20 Years After They Fell in Love
Hollywood star Brad Pitt has told pals that ex-wife Angelina Jolie is out to "finish" him after she scored a decisive court win nearly two decades after they first fell in love.
Next year marks 20 years since Jolie and Pitt met and fell in love on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith – fast becoming Hollywood's ultimate golden couple and going on to wed at their picturesque French chateau in 2014, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But now, eight years on from when Angelina, 49, first filed for divorce after just two years of marriage, their Chateau Miraval wedding venue is at the center of one of the most toxic splits the showbiz world has ever seen.
The couple have been locked in a legal duel for the estate, which produces their Miraval Rose wine, since 2021, when Angelina sold her share to a Russian vodka magnate, a decision Brad, 60, promptly sued her for.
And now, following whispers of an upcoming peace deal over the custody of their two youngest children, 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, and their extensive assets, a new court ruling has now dropped yet another huge bombshell into the heart of their ongoing divorce battle.
While he won the first round of the legal dispute earlier this year, with a judge ruling against Jolie's bid to throw the case out, last week it was declared that he be made to hand over documents that Jolie and her legal team claim will show that he covered up alleged domestic violence against her and their children.
And now an insider reveals that Pitt is convinced that his ex-wife is determined to wreak revenge on him following what he believes to be her "calculated" decision to attend the red carpet of the Governors Ball last month, arm-in-arm with their son Knox.
The source said: "It was very hard for Brad to see photos of Knox with Angelina on the red carpet because he hardly gets to see him. He's proud of Knox and has no issue with him getting out there and making a name for himself but he can't help but feel it is all very calculated by Angelina to mess with him.
"It's upsetting; no doubt about it, but Brad is also pretty much used to it. Every year Angelina pulls some sort of stunt around the holidays that’s so obviously aimed at seeking revenge by hurting him.
"Whether it is taking the kids far away for a trip to make it next to impossible for him to see them, or filing something with the courts to throw a wrench into things. He thinks she's out for revenge and wants to finish him. He is gripped by fear over the situation."
The relationship became even more toxic because of their differences over the winery.
The actor's team allegedly offered the actress $54.4 million towards the buyout of her stake in the estate.
According to Pitt, Jolie violated the couple's agreement after she sold her shares in 2021 to the Stoli Group, owned and controlled by Russian billionaire, Yuri Shefler, and its subsidiary Tenute del Mondo.
In 2022, less than a year after Jolie sold her shares, Pitt filed the $67 million lawsuit against his ex-wife that escalated their troubles.
In the latest court docs, Pitt has been ordered to hand over any form of communication between September 14, 2016 to December 31, 2018 — which starts on the day Jolie claimed he abused her and their children on a private plane which led to their split.
According to Jolie, Pitt allegedly poured red wine and beer over her and their children.
Pitt denied Jolie's abusive claims and was cleared by law enforcement following an investigation.
The former couple also shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18, and their children have been very much at the center of their feud.
And the source added Pitt, who will celebrate his birthday on December 18th, would love nothing more than to be with his children during this time of year – something they say his ex is hell-bent on not agreeing to.
The source said: "His birthday is coming up and he would love to see his kids but he's not counting on it because most years she finds a way to interfere.
"It is incredibly frustrating and sad but he's trying not to get sucked down by it, he can't control her actions, all he can do is focus on getting his court-mandated time with his kids and being the best dad he can be."