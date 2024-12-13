Your tip
Conan O'Brien's Heartbreak: Comedian's Mother, 92, and Father, 95, Die Three Days Apart after 66 Years of Marriage

Photo of Conan O'Brien
Source: MEGA

The late night television host has yet to comment on his mother's death.

Dec. 13 2024, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

Conan O'Brien's mother and father have passed away within days of each other.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian's mother died on December 12, just three days after his father passed away on December 9.

conan obrien parents dead
Source: MEGA

The host's parents died within three days of each other.

According to an obituary shared by a funeral home in Brookline, Massachusetts, O'Brien's mother, Ruth Reardon O’Brien, passed away "peacefully".

The television host's father, Thomas Francis O’Brien, died after “his health had been failing".

The couple was married for 66 years, shared six children, and were grandparents to nine grandchildren.

In addition, they have many nieces and nephews.

conan obrien parents dead
Source: MEGA

O’Brien's mother, Ruth, passed away 'peacefully.'

After his father's death, O'Brien spoke to The Globe and gushed over his late dad's love of stand-up comedy.

The television host said: "The loudest I’ve ever heard anybody laugh was sitting next to him in a theater watching Peter Sellers in a Pink Panther movie. [My dad] was often the funniest guy in the room. And when he would laugh, his whole body would convulse, and he would almost hug himself.”

According to the obituary, Ruth was a law clerk to The Honorable Raymond Wilkins, Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, and a real estate attorney at a law firm.

She was the second woman to be a partner at the law firm.

conan obrien parents dead
Source: MEGA

The comedian is set to host the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025.

Thomas had a very successful career as an associate professor at Brigham and Women’s and Harvard Medical School.

He retired back in 2019 at 90 years old.

Conan said of his father: “Science has said there’s no such thing as perpetual motion, but my father was proof that that was wrong. My father was in constant motion. And he was interested in everything — absolutely everything.”

The host continued: “[He] had a voracious appetite for ideas and people and the crazy variety and irony of life. He wanted to go everywhere, meet everybody, see everything, taste everything.

“For the rest of my time on earth, I will be hearing from people who want to talk with me about my dad. I’ve never met anyone like him, and he happens to be my father. If I met him randomly in a hotel lobby, I’d think, ‘Who the hell is this guy? He’s the most interesting person I’ve ever met.’ "

conan obrien parents dead
Source: MEGA

There will be a funeral for both of his parents on December 18.

A funeral mass for both of Conan’s parents will be held on Wednesday, December 18, in Boston.

The comedian has yet to comment on his mother's death.

