EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand in Fresh 'Diddy' Outrage — Rape-Accused Comic Provokes Fury By Moaning He Had to 'Go Home' and 'Freak Myself Off' After One of Rapper's Wild Sex Parties

russell brand in fresh diddy outrage
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand sparks outrage over comments about Combs' wild parties.

Dec. 13 2024, Updated 9:38 a.m. ET

Rape-accused comic turned born-again Christian Russell Brand has confessed to attending one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous White Parties.

But the Brit star stunned fans by joking about the bash thrown by the caged music mogul and said he left early to go home and pleasure himself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He boasted on social media: "I went to a Diddy party. I had to go home by myself and freak myself off. I want a refund.

"I did go to a Diddy White Party once, but I tell you, I spent most of the time talking to Tom Green, and I left it about six or seven o'clock because I was married at the time, and I'm glad I did, actually, because it turns out that stuff went on at those Diddy parties that I was not qualified to handle.

russell brand in fresh diddy outrage
Source: MEGA

Brand spilled the beans on his night at a Diddy White Party — and why he left early.

"As a person that is craving a deep and profound connection to God and denied that connection to God, I'll make all sorts of ridiculous choices.

"Thankfully, one of those choices was not hanging out at a Diddy party. I mean, listen, if you think you're morally robust enough, like, what would you do if, you know, imagine, back in the day you were invited to a Diddy party, actually, you'd get on."

One person replied: "Not a good look to make light of this subject. Bad things happened at these parties."

Another said: "I don't think this is a laughing matter."

russell brand in fresh diddy outrage
Source: MEGA

Brand reflected on Combs' parties and the strong moral choices he’s glad he made.

Source: RUSSELBRAND/INSTAGRAM

Brand shared information about his encounters with Combs in this Instagram reel.

And the 49-year-old also hung out with Combs, 55, in Sin City.

He added: "You know, I told you about that time I went to Vegas with Diddy. Frankly, I went home my own little diddy party on my own, which was actually above board and legit and at points quite boring.

"Christ kept me safe from Diddy indeed, he did. Thank you, Heavenly Father, for guiding me, for being there with me even at the moments in my life where I felt most vulnerable and most exposed."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse by several women.

russell brand in fresh diddy outrage
Source: MEGA

Brand credited divine intervention for keeping things 'above board' as he partied with Combs.

One accused, known as "Jane Doe", claimed Brand was under the influence and "smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka".

"He then exposed his penis to me on set and in full view of the cast and crew," she claimed.

Doe alleged that he later followed her into a bathroom "and assaulted me, as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside."

The alleged incidents were said to have taken place between 2003 and 2013.

russell brand in fresh diddy outrage
Source: MEGA

Amid serious allegations, Combs' 'Sin City' connection with Brand raises more questions.

One accuser, who said she was 16-year-old at the time, claimed the comedian sent a BBC chauffeur to pick her up from school during their alleged three-month relationship.

While Brand failed to directly address his accusations any further than his initial denial of the claims, the comedian-turned-conspiracy theorist thanked his fans for their "support."

And Combs is currently sitting in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is set for May 2025.

russell brand in fresh diddy outrage
Source: RUSSELLBRAND/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Brand faces accusations as Combs remains jailed awaiting his 2025 trial.

As the lawsuits continue to be filed, the Bad Boy Records founder has denied all allegations.

The disgraced producer was arrested back in September and hit with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges.

He was recently denied bail for the third time.

