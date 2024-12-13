EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand in Fresh 'Diddy' Outrage — Rape-Accused Comic Provokes Fury By Moaning He Had to 'Go Home' and 'Freak Myself Off' After One of Rapper's Wild Sex Parties

Rape-accused comic turned born-again Christian Russell Brand has confessed to attending one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous White Parties.

But the Brit star stunned fans by joking about the bash thrown by the caged music mogul and said he left early to go home and pleasure himself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He boasted on social media: "I went to a Diddy party. I had to go home by myself and freak myself off. I want a refund.

"I did go to a Diddy White Party once, but I tell you, I spent most of the time talking to Tom Green, and I left it about six or seven o'clock because I was married at the time, and I'm glad I did, actually, because it turns out that stuff went on at those Diddy parties that I was not qualified to handle.