Why Sympathy For CEO 'Executioner' Luigi Mangione Has Exploded: 'People Hate the Brutality of the Insurance Industry!'

Split photos of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione is being called a 'hero' by those who have suffered at the hands of the insurance industry.

Dec. 12 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

CEO assassin Luigi Mangione could be on his way to becoming the unexpected poster child for sympathy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rich Ivy League graduate – currently in custody for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson – is flipping the script by gaining pity votes from people who have felt victimized by the insurance industry.

luigi mangione in jail with proposals
Source: MEGA

Mangione is charged with second-degree murder over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The 26-year-old has sparked the #FreeLuigi movement on social media after some people labeled him as a "hero" following his assassin of the multi-millionaire CEO.

In today's media-soaked society, Mangione's popularity has gained traction with comments about his physical appearance, speculation about which actor could play him in a Netflix documentary, and widespread Super Mario Brothers memes.

luigi mangione in jail with proposals
Source: MEGA

The 26-year-old Ivy League grad has gained immense popularity on social media for his looks.

But, the humor runs deeper. Many people have applauded Mangione for representing those who have suffered at the hands of the healthcare industry – in a "take one for the team" sort of way.

One person posted: "In this house, Luigi Mangione is a hero, end of story."

Another tweeted: "Luigi mangione basically killing the ceo of the insurance that f----d over his grandparents. that man is a hero and avenged their deaths. FREE HIM."

Someone else said: "Luigi mangione is a hero of a people. What he has done, being who he was, should terrify the system."

Support for Mangione has also surged on platforms like Etsy and Amazon, where items like mugs, hats, and tote bags featuring slogans such as "Mommy's Little CEO Killer" and "Defend, Deny, Depose" are being sold.

Additionally, a crowdfunding campaign on GiveSendGo has raised $40,000 for Mangione's legal defense, aiming for a $200,000 goal, after a similar GoFundMe campaign was taken down.

brian thompson assassination crime scene images killer luigi mangione gun abc
Source: ABC

Mangione is said to have used a 'ghost gun' for the crime committed at the beginning of December.

Donor comments highlight the increasing support for Mangione, with one person giving $1,300 and writing: "Coincidentally the same amount I was charged for my 100-percent covered medical procedure."

Another donor wrote: "For my mother—a victim of the insurance industry—Mr. Mangione, thank you for your sacrifice. May others follow in your footsteps of bravery and justice."

Despite the support, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro pushed back against the "hero" narrative, cautioning against romanticizing violence: "We do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint."

He also praised the citizen who called 911 after spotting Mangione at a McDonald’s, calling them the "real hero" in this case.

brian thompson assassination crime scene images killer luigi mangione cctv footages
Source: MEGA

Mangione was captured on cameras numerous times before and after the crime.

Mangione was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of Thompson, 50. Photos showed Mangione munching on a McDonald's hash brown minutes before cops swooped in and cuffed him.

Shortly after, he appeared in court for an arraignment on charges of gun possession and forgery.

brian thompson ceo unitedhealth
Source: linkedin

Married father-of-two Thompson was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest private insurer in the U.S.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

New York prosecutors then filed second-degree murder charges against him for the December 4 assassination of Thompson.

He also faces additional charges, including two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of possessing a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

authorities closing unitedheathcare ceo brian thompsons killer
Source: MEGA

Thompson was shot dead outside of the Hilton hotel in New York City.

Police are currently investigating several leads following Mangione's capture, with one theory being he went "absolutely crazy" after a painful back surgery – which could have plunged him into a sad, celibate existence.

Friends of the privileged student said he went radio silent after the accident, and a failed operation may have pushed Mangione to his breaking point and contributed to his violent actions.

