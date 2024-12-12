Real Reason Hawaiian Hannah Kobayashi 'Disappeared' Emerges After Dad Killed Himself During Search: How She Vanished On NYC 'Trip of a Lifetime'
Hawaiian photographer Hannah Kobayashi vanished from Los Angeles to cross the Mexico border to dupe immigration officials, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 30-year-old, who was found "safe and well" on Wednesday, was on her way to New York from her home in Maui, Hawaii when she missed her connecting flight at LAX.
And it's now been reported her disappearance — which allegedly sparked the suicide of her father Ryan — was part of a "love square" marriage plot to dupe the authorities.
Kobayashi was allegedly traveling to New York with her green card husband Alan Cacace from Argentina.
Joining them onboard the flight to the Big Apple were Kobayashi's ex-boyfriend Amun Miranda and his alleged green card wife Marianne, who is also Cacace's ex-girlfriend.
Kobayashi and her ex-boyfriend had reportedly planned their "bucket list trip" to New York together months ago for what was meant to be just a vacation.
But it reportedly turned into a green card scheme after they met Cacace and Marianne from Argentina when they arrived in Maui.
The group trip allegedly saw Cacace give Kobayashi $15,000 while promising to pay her the same amount again when immigration documents confirmed he could stay in the U.S., it's been claimed.
The pair reportedly got married in October with pictures of the sham ceremony being shown to Kobayashi's co-workers.
Her new husband allegedly thought that the couple needed some more convincing pictures for immigration officials.
Cacace reportedly decided that they should take some loved-up photographs at major sites in New York City such as in Central Park and in front of the Empire State Building.
In a new interview, Kobayashi's colleague Desiree revealed it "was no secret" as "she told us about her plans".
She continued: "The Argentinian couple wanted to hop on the trip at the last minute because it presented an opportunity for photos of their 'romantic vacation'.
Arguing allegedly broke out between the group with Kobayashi reportedly not wanting to waste time taking photographs and ruin her itinerary.
There was a lot of friction between the two women, Kobayashi's colleagues said.
Desiree added: "I do remember Hannah saying that the girlfriend had an issue with her.
"And Hannah was like, 'Girl, I'm not trying to steal your man. This is an arrangement we all talked about beforehand.'"
Days after she was reported missing by her family, Kobayashi's friends started questioning the group to find out what happened to the New York trip.
Desiree contacted Kobayashi's ex Miranda, who she knew from high school, asking who Cacace and Marianne were and if they made it to New York.
She told Kobayashi's ex-boyfriend that the situation "seems very sus" and that it was his job to tell her family about Kobayashi failing to catch her connecting flight.
"She's an adult and I'd heard she'd also possibly had plans in Cali," he reportedly replied.
"I have no reason to get off a plane and miss time on my own trip for something I thought was as simple as just missing one flight and catching the next available one."
He added that he and Kobayashi had split up four months ago and "agreed to no contact" — while also defending Cacace as suspicions among the friends turned to her alleged green card husband.
Miranda wrote: "Her husband is sweet and just a lil guy and wouldn't hurt a fly.
"He has nothing to do with any of this."
After Kobayashi reached out to her family to confirm she was safe, they released a statement saying they were "relieved and grateful."
"This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through," the statement read.
"We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us."
It is not known if Kobayashi is aware of her father's death.