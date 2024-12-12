Real Reason Hawaiian Hannah Kobayashi 'Disappeared' Emerges After Dad Killed Himself During Search: How She Vanished On NYC 'Trip of a Lifetime'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FACEBOOK Kobayashi's father Ryan commited suicide during the frantic bid to find her and it's not known if she's been told about his passing.

And it's now been reported her disappearance — which allegedly sparked the suicide of her father Ryan — was part of a "love square" marriage plot to dupe the authorities. Kobayashi was allegedly traveling to New York with her green card husband Alan Cacace from Argentina. Joining them onboard the flight to the Big Apple were Kobayashi's ex-boyfriend Amun Miranda and his alleged green card wife Marianne, who is also Cacace's ex-girlfriend. Kobayashi and her ex-boyfriend had reportedly planned their "bucket list trip" to New York together months ago for what was meant to be just a vacation.

Source: @MIDORIEVE/INSTAGRAM Kobayashi was allegedly caught up in a bizarre 'love square' and her disappearance has been linked to a marriage scam.

But it reportedly turned into a green card scheme after they met Cacace and Marianne from Argentina when they arrived in Maui. The group trip allegedly saw Cacace give Kobayashi $15,000 while promising to pay her the same amount again when immigration documents confirmed he could stay in the U.S., it's been claimed. The pair reportedly got married in October with pictures of the sham ceremony being shown to Kobayashi's co-workers. Her new husband allegedly thought that the couple needed some more convincing pictures for immigration officials.

Source: @ROAMANDCONQUER/FACEBOOK Kobayashi was spotted at LAX before disappearing but was also seen crossing the border to Mexico instead of her 'bucket list' trip to New York.

Cacace reportedly decided that they should take some loved-up photographs at major sites in New York City such as in Central Park and in front of the Empire State Building. In a new interview, Kobayashi's colleague Desiree revealed it "was no secret" as "she told us about her plans". She continued: "The Argentinian couple wanted to hop on the trip at the last minute because it presented an opportunity for photos of their 'romantic vacation'. Arguing allegedly broke out between the group with Kobayashi reportedly not wanting to waste time taking photographs and ruin her itinerary.

There was a lot of friction between the two women, Kobayashi's colleagues said. Desiree added: "I do remember Hannah saying that the girlfriend had an issue with her. "And Hannah was like, 'Girl, I'm not trying to steal your man. This is an arrangement we all talked about beforehand.'" Days after she was reported missing by her family, Kobayashi's friends started questioning the group to find out what happened to the New York trip. Desiree contacted Kobayashi's ex Miranda, who she knew from high school, asking who Cacace and Marianne were and if they made it to New York.

Source: LAPD Kobayashi's work colleagues have told how they knew about the marriage scam and she told them about her travel plans.

She told Kobayashi's ex-boyfriend that the situation "seems very sus" and that it was his job to tell her family about Kobayashi failing to catch her connecting flight. "She's an adult and I'd heard she'd also possibly had plans in Cali," he reportedly replied. "I have no reason to get off a plane and miss time on my own trip for something I thought was as simple as just missing one flight and catching the next available one." He added that he and Kobayashi had split up four months ago and "agreed to no contact" — while also defending Cacace as suspicions among the friends turned to her alleged green card husband. Miranda wrote: "Her husband is sweet and just a lil guy and wouldn't hurt a fly. "He has nothing to do with any of this."