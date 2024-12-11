Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi Found Safe After Being 'Missing' For One Month — Family Begs for 'Privacy' as They 'Take Time to Heal and Process Everything'
Hannah Kobayashi has been found safe following an intense month-long search.
The 31-year-old reached out to her family to inform them she's doing well, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hawaii woman's family released a statement, confirming Kobayashi was found: "We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe.
"This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through."
They concluded: "We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us."
Kobayashi vanished from LAX on November 8th while flying home from Hawaii to NYC, as she was spotted on security camera leaving a plane at the airport at 10pm. While her ex made the connecting flight to NYC at 11pm, she did did not.
She was then spotted hopping on an LAX Metro C line at Aviation/Century Station on November 11, and then transferring to another train at the Rosa Parks Station.
Kobayashi had last been seen leaving the Metro Pico Station with an unidentified person.
During the search, Kobayashi's family was vocal about the police's apparent lack of communication with them, especially her sister Sydni.
She raged at the time: "... The lack of communication surrounding some important details has left us feeling excluded from potentially crucial developments. However, we do remain hopeful and optimistic that the Los Angeles Police Department is doing everything in their power to assist us in locating Hannah.
"I don't want to bash the LAPD. I don't want to discredit them if they are doing what they are doing. But at this time, it makes us very confused as to where they are at."
Between November 12 and 13, Kobayashi was spotted at the border near Tijuana, about 145 miles from LAX, in security footage, leading law enforcement to categorize the woman as a "voluntary missing person".
Authorities had previously revealed they found no evidence of human trafficking or foul play during their investigation, and noted that Kobayashi seemed to want a less complicated life.
They said in a statement: "The investigators noted that before departing Maui, Kobayashi expressed a desire to step away from modern connectivity
"Therefore, they are now classifying her disappearance as 'voluntary' in an attempt to respect 'her right to privacy."
While Kobayashi was found safe, the family still suffered heartbreak as her father, Ryan, was found in a parking lot near the Los Angeles International Airport on November 24 after flying out to search for his daughter.
According to the autopsy report, he died of "multiple blunt force traumatic injuries" and his death was ruled a suicide.
The family said at the time: "After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life."