Kim Fuels Theories Kardashian Clan are ‘Going Broke’ By Giving Shock Update on Family’s Plans for Scaled-Down Christmas
Kim Kardashian has sparked rumors surrounding her family's money after announcing the Kardashian-Jenners will be scaling down their annual extravagant Christmas Eve party this year.
The Los Angeles socialite is currently renovating her $60 million Calabasas mansion while her sister Khloe is also renovating the house she purchased right next to mom Kris Jenner's in Hidden Hills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the opening of her new SKIMS store in New York City, Kim revealed: "We're doing a really low-key Christmas Eve party this year just because we have a lot of construction going on.
"We're doing a family intimate one that I'm really excited about – still dressing up to the nines because that's what we do.
"We've had some legendary Christmas Eve parties, and they're just beginning. Our kids love them, and now all their friends want to come. It's such a fun tradition."
During her conversation with Vogue on Thursday, December 12, Kim also spoke about recently breaking her foot and how she's been using a scooter to get around.
The reality TV star said: "A girl's got do what a girl's got to do, broken foot and all."
She also shared an image of her foot in a boot cast with Fergie's song Clumsy playing in the background and the bottom of crutches visible.
The mother of four wrote "FML" alongside the photo with a swearing emoji.
During an episode of The Kardashians, she shared: "Broken foot for the holidays. My big sliding door in my bathroom that opens up
"I was shutting it and there's no latch. You have to pull the inside of the mechanics out."
Kim claimed Saint, 9, had run into the bathroom with chips, and, as she told him to put them away, the door slammed on her fingers.
She said: "I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground. I just grabbed the table and got on my knees because I just saw all this blood.
"You can't describe the pain, but your whole body goes in shock ... It was more painful than childbirth."
The foot injury comes just after the busy mom celebrated her son Saint's ninth birthday, calling him "one of my soulmates" on Instagram.
On December 5, she wrote: "My birthday boy Saint turns 9 today. I was going through my photos, and most of our pics are snuggling cuddling pics.
"I always wanna believe that my little man will be this snuggly forever! So cheers to one of my soulmates for being the sweetest boy. Happy birthday. I love you."