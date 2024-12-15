Kim Fuels Theories Kardashian Clan are ‘Going Broke’ By Giving Shock Update on Family’s Plans for Scaled-Down Christmas

During her conversation with Vogue on Thursday, December 12, Kim also spoke about recently breaking her foot and how she's been using a scooter to get around.

The reality TV star said: "A girl's got do what a girl's got to do, broken foot and all."

She also shared an image of her foot in a boot cast with Fergie's song Clumsy playing in the background and the bottom of crutches visible.

The mother of four wrote "FML" alongside the photo with a swearing emoji.

During an episode of The Kardashians, she shared: "Broken foot for the holidays. My big sliding door in my bathroom that opens up

"I was shutting it and there's no latch. You have to pull the inside of the mechanics out."