Valentine's Day Killer Oscar Pistorius 'Has New Girlfriend', 33, as He Battles to Rebuild Life on Parole — 11 Years After He Slaughtered Reeva Steenkamp

RadarOnline.com can reveal Pistorius, 38, started dating Rita Greyling, 33, a business management consultant, after he served nine years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, whom he shot on Valentine's Day in 2013.

South African former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius , known as the "Blade Runner" , got a new girlfriend shortly after being released on parole.

Sources close to the couple revealed how Pistorius is focusing on moving on after his stint in prison.

The insider said: "He is trying to rebuild his life in a low-key way and avoids bars and restaurants and the general public and is flying under the radar.

"He is slowly trying to reintegrate into society, but that is being done through families that his family have been close to for decades. The word on the street for three months now is that he is dating again."