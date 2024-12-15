Your tip
Valentine's Day Killer Oscar Pistorius 'Has New Girlfriend', 33, as He Battles to Rebuild Life on Parole — 11 Years After He Slaughtered Reeva Steenkamp

Composite photo of Oscar Pistorius and Rita Greyling
Source: MEGA

Oscar Pistorius has a new girlfriend, Rita Greyling.

Dec. 15 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

South African former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, known as the "Blade Runner", got a new girlfriend shortly after being released on parole.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Pistorius, 38, started dating Rita Greyling, 33, a business management consultant, after he served nine years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, whom he shot on Valentine's Day in 2013.

valentines day killer oscar pistorius girlfriend parole reeva steenkamp
Source: MEGA

Greyling is said to be Pistorius' family friend.

Sources close to the couple revealed how Pistorius is focusing on moving on after his stint in prison.

The insider said: "He is trying to rebuild his life in a low-key way and avoids bars and restaurants and the general public and is flying under the radar.

"He is slowly trying to reintegrate into society, but that is being done through families that his family have been close to for decades. The word on the street for three months now is that he is dating again."

valentines day killer oscar pistorius girlfriend parole reeva steenkamp
Source: MEGA

Oscar Pistorius's girlfriend is a business management consultant

Pistorius reportedly moved into his uncle Arnold's $2.5 million Pretoria home and relies on him for protection.

His wealthy uncle, who made his millions from property and tourism, hired armed guards with attack dogs to protect the cottage his nephew lives in.

The former Paralympian has attempted to rebuild his life through volunteer work at a nearby Dutch Reform Church, as he has reportedly found it difficult to find work with his record.

Pistorius' sentence ends in 2029, and he is subject to a number of conditions outside of jail. These include attending anger management classes and therapy on "gender-based violence issues".

valentines day killer oscar pistorius girlfriend parole reeva steenkamp
Source: MEGA

Oscar Pistorius moved into his wealthy uncle's cottage.

A Steenkamp family friend previously said Pistorius won't be forgiven anytime soon and issued a stark warning to him.

They said: "Oscar will get the shock of his life when he is back out in the real world.

"It's a very different world where gender-based violence is now taken far more seriously.

"I don't know if he will be able to cope with no longer being the center of attention and the superstar everybody wanted to be around. He will always be looking over his shoulder."

valentines day killer oscar pistorius girlfriend parole reeva steenkamp
Source: MEGA

Reeva Steenkamp's mother June has warned Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend.

On Saturday, December 14, Reeva's mother, June, 78, also warned the disgraced star's new love: "I don't understand how she doesn't see a red flag about him because he has not lost his temper problem.

"He was supposed to be under anger management when he was in jail, and at one stage, I stopped him coming out because I was annoyed that he wasn't having treatment.

"He was angry - and he still has a problem with anger.

"He's still a danger to women. Reeva only knew him for three months, and she was dead and he's never confessed."

The Sun reported on Reeva's family's comments about Pistorius.

